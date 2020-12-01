This Giving Tuesday, AltaLink celebrates record-breaking $1 million donation to the United Way

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Giving Tuesday is a global movement and this year AltaLink is proud to announce a record-breaking more than $1 million donation to charities across Alberta.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold across Alberta, AltaLink employees have been working as an essential service to make sure the lights stay on and Albertans have the electricity they need when they need it.Now, employees have stepped up in a different way to support their fellow Albertans through AltaLink’s annual employee giving campaign, Powerful Giving.“Every day, our employees work to keep the lights on for Albertans, and we are proud to also be able to support the communities where we live and where we operate,” said Scott Thon, AltaLink’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “It’s been an especially difficult year for many Albertans, and I’m incredibly proud of the way that AltaLink employees came together and stepped up in support of Albertans in need.”AltaLink has been holding its Powerful Giving annual campaign since 2002, and is proud to have raised more than $7.5 million to support the communities where we live and work. This year, our employees, contractors, and retirees raised funds that when combined with AltaLink’s donation results in a total donation of $1,001,124.As a longtime supporter of the United Way in many Alberta communities, AltaLink sees the positive and lasting impact that the United Way and its volunteers have in our communities across Alberta.AltaLink’s employee campaign ran from October 26 to November 2, and the theme for this year’s Powerful Giving campaign was ‘Essential to our Community.’ This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AltaLink’s annual campaign moved to an online format, but that didn’t mean employees lost their generous giving spirit. AltaLinkers participated in online events in record numbers, collected more than 4,000 items as part of a donation collection drive, and volunteered in the community as part of AltaLink’s Days of Caring initiative.“More than 93,000 jobs were lost in Calgary alone between February and May of this year,” Thon said. “The need in our community is great, and AltaLink employees answered a call to action, and have continuously stepped up in challenging times to support their fellow Albertans. It’s truly inspiring.”Headquartered in Calgary, with offices in Edmonton, Red Deer and Lethbridge, AltaLink is Alberta’s largest electricity transmission provider. AltaLink is partnering with its customers to provide innovative solutions to meet the province’s demand for reliable and affordable energy. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, AltaLink is part of a global group of companies delivering energy services to customers worldwide.For more information please contact:

