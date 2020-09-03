Thom Ryerson’s new CD Social Distancing is now available!

WOODSTOCK, Ontario, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Local author Thom Ryerson recently released his second solo CD, but unlike his hard rockin’ 2019 debut, this particular collection of music is softer on the ears, and is more socially aware. Originally recorded as a demo, these thirteen acoustic songs range in style over the varying themes. Described as contemporary folk, with just vocals and an acoustic guitar, percussion is used on only one of the songs, “The Fine Art (Yours Alone).”

All the CD’s songs were actually composed and recorded before the great pandemic of 2020, however Ryerson thought that the music was still relevant to our present time. The album was originally issued as a digital release on March 29th, while the compact disc version just recently followed. Ryerson figured it was time to let the rest of this great country know about his socially relevant music.The lead single, “Don’t Call me Down,” has been stirring some interest at Spotify and Apple Music, as well as the album tracks “Forever The Same,” “Pandemic,” and the title song, “Social Distancing.” The songs themselves range from introspective personal insights, soul searching, finding and winning love, and the pros of relationships. Not taking himself too seriously, Thom even has a light-hearted number called “My Friend Jerome.”To listen to clips of the songs, or to purchase from Apple Music, iTunes, or a physical CD, please visit https://thomryerson.hearnow.com/social-distancing For a review copy of Thom Ryerson’s new CD, ‘Social Distancing,’ simply send a request email to thom@mouton-music-canada.com with the physical mailing address.Socially Distance to the great acoustic music of Thom Ryerson!



