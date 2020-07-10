Thor Explorations Clarifies Vox Royalty Corp. Announcement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICESVANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: THX) (“Thor” or the “Company”) refers to the press release made today by Vox Royalty Corp (TSXV: VOX) regarding the acquisition of a royalty in the Company’s Segilola Gold Project.Thor would like to clarify that it has not entered into any new royalty agreements. The Company has a prior royalty agreement with RTG Mining (TSX: RTG) which RTG received in consideration for the sale of the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria to Thor in August 2016 and today received notice that RTG Mining entered into a sale agreement of that royalty with Vox Royalty Corp.The Company has not entered into any discussions or agreements with Vox Royalty Corp. Thor understands that RTG Mining is anticipating closing the deal with Vox subject to completion of transaction documents.About ThorThor Explorations Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State of Nigeria and a 70% interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor also holds a 49% interest in the Bongui and Legue gold permits located in Houndé greenstone belt, south west Burkina Faso. Thor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “THX”.THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.

