Threat Intelligence Market Size to Reach USD 20.28 Billion in 2028 | Rapid Increase in Enterprise Data Volumes and Increasing Cyber Threats and Security Breaches will Drive Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global threat intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 20.28 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady projected growth of the threat intelligence market can be attributed to growing demand for integration of threat intelligence with security information and event management solutions. A security information and event management system correlates behavior analysis of users and entities to identify threats and provide alerts, which sometimes can lead to alert fatigue due to the generation of several alerts.

Integration of threat intelligence with a security information and event management system is beneficial in improving the effectiveness and precision of cybersecurity measures. In addition, integration of threat intelligence with security information and event management helps in security orchestration automation and response to identify incidents and compare these with available threat intelligence data to initiate threat mitigation procedures.

In May 2019, Insight Partners announced acquisition of a controlling stake in Recorded Future, which is a threat intelligence solutions provider.

Among the mode of deployment segments, the on-premises segment accounted for a significantly larger revenue share in 2020. On-premise deployment is largely preferred among large enterprises that make substantial investments in cybersecurity infrastructure. On-premise deployment allows enterprises to tailor security infrastructure as per requirement.

Threat intelligence helps in vulnerability management by determining critical vulnerabilities and identifying remediation measures.

Threat intelligence market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to increasing investment in digital technology across various industries and stringent legislative regulations to prevent data breaches in countries in the region.

Key players in the market include McAfee LLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Cisco, DXC Technology, Trend Micro Inc., Verizon, FireEye, and SecureWorks Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global threat intelligence market on the basis of mode of deployment, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region:

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) On-premises Cloud-based

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Small & Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Security Information and Event Management Security and Vulnerability Management Security Analytics Incident Response Risk & Compliance Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Information Technology BFSI Healthcare Manufacturing Retail Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



