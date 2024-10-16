Three Protocol Launches Groundbreaking No-KYC Crypto Debit Cards and Vouchers through 3Pay

North Shields, UK, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Three Protocol is proud to announce the introduction of 3Pay, a forward-thinking financial solution that offers no-KYC virtual debit cards and crypto vouchers. This marks an important milestone for the global financial space introducing a private, secure, and decentralised alternative to conventional payment systems while improving financial inclusion globally.

Three Protocol introduces a game-changing approach to digital payments using 3Pay, where there is no need for cumbersome and privacy-intrusive Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures. This ensures that users will be able to realise benefits stemming from cryptocurrency-based transactions without compromising their privacy or facing certain restrictions imposed by traditional financial institutions. Seamless crypto-to-fiat conversion for individuals is now live with 3Pay’s no-KYC cards and vouchers, opening up new horizons for global crypto adoption.

3Pay: A Game Changer in Crypto Finance

In a nutshell, 3Pay is a decentralised payment system providing on/off-ramping, payment options, and no-KYC debit cards. With such a card, cryptocurrency can be spent just like any other fiat money. This has wide-ranging implications, helping bridge the gap between the online and offline financial worlds. But what really differentiates 3Pay from a sea of payment systems is its pinpoint focus on privacy, decentralisation, and worldwide access.

Conventional finance systems often limit users by imposing stringent identity verification processes that leave many unbanked or underbanked. By contrast, 3Pay is inclusive, especially for the 1.7 billion individuals in the world who remain unbanked because of a lack of access to either financial services or documentation. No-KYC debit cards and vouchers can enable almost anyone to have access to the global economy without having the headaches caused with conventional banking.

“With 3Pay, we usher in a new era of financial inclusivity,” said Grant Robertson, Founder and CEO of Three Protocol. “By removing any need for KYC, and offering a seamless way to spend crypto, we empower users who have traditionally been left outside by the centralised financial system.”

Key Features of 3Pay

No-KYC Virtual Debit Cards : Virtual debit cards are available and can be used by users on the go without cumbersome KYC procedures. These virtual cards allow users to spend their crypto anywhere that accepts traditional debit cards but with full privacy.

: Virtual debit cards are available and can be used by users on the go without cumbersome KYC procedures. These virtual cards allow users to spend their crypto anywhere that accepts traditional debit cards but with full privacy. No-KYC Crypto Vouchers : In addition to no-KYC debit cards, Three Protocol issues no-KYC crypto vouchers so that a user can securely and frictionlessly purchase goods or services using his or her cryptocurrency.

: In addition to no-KYC debit cards, Three Protocol issues no-KYC crypto vouchers so that a user can securely and frictionlessly purchase goods or services using his or her cryptocurrency. On/Off-Ramping : 3Pay allows seamless ramping between fiat and cryptocurrency. It offers a seamless conversion process that will help meet the surging demand for crypto payments in day-to-day transactions.

: 3Pay allows seamless ramping between fiat and cryptocurrency. It offers a seamless conversion process that will help meet the surging demand for crypto payments in day-to-day transactions. Global Usability: Payment of bills, online purchases, cross-border remittances, or otherwise-3Pay assures speed, security, and privacy without intermediaries for end-users.

Financial Inclusion and Privacy

In today’s interconnected world, privacy concerns around financial data are increasing as centralised institutions store massive amounts of personal information. The no-KYC approach Three Protocol uses ensures that users retain control over their personal data and are never required to show sensitive information to participate in the digital economy. This approach is designed to protect user privacy and provide inclusion in a global financial ecosystem sans gatekeepers.

For many, the primary barrier to participating in the financial system has been the KYC process, which involves government-issued identification or residency in a country that has a strong financial infrastructure in place. 3Pay breaks down those barriers, opening up access to the benefits of cryptocurrency to anyone, anywhere, in a secure manner.

Brendan Young, CSO at Three Protocol says, “We’re building the infrastructure of the future. With 3Pay, the barriers between digital and physical payments crumble, and financial inclusion becomes reality.”

The Role of $THREE

$THREE is the native token of the Three Protocol ecosystem, and is core in functionality to 3Pay. Token stakers are incentivised by rewards, participation in governance decisions, and even receive fee reductions upon transacting on Three Protocol marketplaces. A portion of the income from the transactional fees of 3Pay will be used for buybacks and token burns, introducing a deflationary mechanism that adds value to the long-term holders of $THREE.

$THREE is integrated into the 3Pay ecosystem to ensure a sustainable and rewarding environment for all participants. In this case, as 3Pay adoption increases, the utility of $THREE will also increase, leading to synergy between users, merchants, and investors.

A Vision for the Future

As the world increasingly moves towards digital payments, Three Protocol positions itself at the leading edge of the transformation. Moreover, 3Pay enables users to enjoy the benefits of cryptocurrency without the typical restrictions imposed by centralised financial systems. No-KYC debit cards and vouchers are already live but are just the beginning of the innovations Three Protocol is bringing to the market.

Into the future, Three Protocol remains steadfast in its vision for further financial inclusion, privacy, and ease of access to the global digital economy. With further developments on 3Pay including physical no-KYC debit cards and the integration of new payment features, the project is poised to redefine how people interact with their finances.

About Three Protocol

Fraud-resistant cryptocurrency-based eCommerce tools designed to make crypto the worldwide form of payment.

ZKi3s enable on-chain reputations without KYC, Tri-Proof Smart Contracts combat fraudulent activity, and 3Pay offers decentralised, private payment systems. Three Protocol’s vision is centered around creating scalable, private, and secure online commerce. Our decentralised marketplaces, including Jobs3, are transforming the future of eCommerce.

Website: http://threeprotocol.ai/

X: https://x.com/ThreeProtocol

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



CBJ Newsmakers