Three Sixty Solar Towers to be Used to Develop Broadband Network

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (NEO: VSOL) (OTC: VSOLF) (“Three Sixty,” “Three Sixty Solar,” or the “Company”), an innovative alternative energy design, manufacture, and sales organization focused on solar equipment supply to the global marketplace, is pleased to announce that Archer Cleantech (“Archer”) and Hook’d Broadband Canada (“Hook’d”) have committed to building a broadband internet mesh network serving Kelowna and the South Okanagan region by deploying Hook’d technology on top of Three Sixty Solar Vertical Solar Towers.

Key Points:

Three Sixty solar towers to be used as part of broadband mesh network

First equipment to be installed in Kelowna in April 2023

Partners plan for multiple new tower deployments over the coming months

Three Sixty Solar’s CEO, Brian Roth states, “I am pleased to see our Distribution Agreement with Archer bearing fruit. The effort that Archer has put forth in sourcing technologies like Hook’d and Apeiron is huge in leading to an enhanced offering to the marketplace, building off our tower architecture to deliver a full package of necessary utilities. Repurposing our original demonstration tower as a telecom tower is exciting and I can’t wait for us to get to work on the next towers this spring.”

Three Sixty Solar’s vertical solar tower technology, through its distribution partner Archer, is part of a Teaming Agreement to create a consortium with Apeiron Energy Inc. (“Apeiron”) and Hook’d. Apeiron has developed state of the art battery and backup power generation systems that can uniquely pair with Three Sixty Solar’s vertical tower technology to enhance power delivery in project applications. Using patented, proprietary technology, Hook’d delivers “Last Mile” cutting edge broadband solutions. Hook’d’s solutions are frequency, spectrum and backhaul agnostic. Hook’d can combine multiple signal sources or a single fiber connection to build a network utilizing Three Sixty Solar Towers as a telecommunications platform.

Together, and in coordination with the teams at Three Sixty and Archer, these joint applications have the capability to supply the market with an all-in-one utility package featuring power generation, energy storage, telecommunications, wifi, and electrical interconnection.

Hook’d has indicated their intention to deploy their “Last Mile” technology on solar towers to create a Broadband Wireless Internet network in the Okanagan region of British Columbia. The first equipment will be deployed on Three Sixty Solar’s demonstration tower in Kelowna in April 2023. The network is expected to be expanded with multiple new solar towers to be deployed in the areas around Kelowna, Vernon, and Osoyoos over the coming months.

Hook’d’s ownership group adds: “We are very excited to have formalized our working relationship with Archer and to have access to Three Sixty’s solar towers for deployment of its technology. Hook’d believes that access to power on the sites where we plan to expand our networks is critical and the Teaming Agreement, along with access to Three Sixty’s towers, is a natural fit for everyone involved.”

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

–Brian Roth—

Brian Roth,

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Three Sixty Solar Ltd.

www.threesixtysolar.com

About Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (NEO: VSOL) (OTC: VSOLF)

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. is an innovative alternative energy design, manufacture, and sales organization which focuses on solar equipment supply to the global marketplace. The company’s premier product line is the patent pending SVS series commercial solar tower. According to Statistics MRC, the solar farm sector is set to grow to around $296 billion by 2028. Three Sixty Solar’s unique tower concept is a high density, clean energy solution that uses up to 90% less land space than conventional solar farms and can co-locate adjacent to homes, retail, agriculture, and industry, thus minimizing line loss and maximizing energy delivery in places where renewables have been difficult to install until now. In multi-tower applications, developers can utilize the spaces between towers to better leverage land assets through additional revenue generating activities. Designed to withstand major instances of extreme weather, Three Sixty Solar offers a clean energy solution with minimal environmental and habitat impact. To find our more, visit: www.threesixtysolar.com and please watch our video. To stay informed, please sign up to receive news alerts and follow us on Instagram (@threesixtysolar.vsol), Twitter (@ThreeSixtySolar), and Facebook (@threesixtysolar.vsol).

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This letter contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the technologies to be provided by the Teaming Agreement and the consortium’s partnership with the Company, the Company’s plans to utilize the combined technologies to offer a multi-utility solution to the market, and the plans to build out multiple towers to complete a broadband wireless internet network in the Okanagan in the summer of 2023.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the sector in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described under the heading “Risks Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated December 29, 2022 filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

Neither the Neo Exchange Inc. nor any securities regulatory authority has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Three Sixty Solar Ltd.

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +1 (778) 383-6743

Sales & Inquiries

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +1 (877) 684-1972



CBJ Newsmakers