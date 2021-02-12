ThreeD Capital Inc. Makes $300,000 Investment Into Carl Data Solutions Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQB:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce a $300,000 investment in Carl Data Solutions Inc. (“Carl”) (CSE: CRL) (OTCQB: CDTAF), an Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) company that provides next generation collection, storage, and analytics solutions for data-centric organizations.

The Company has acquired 2,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of $300,000. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of Carl (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), exercisable at a price of $0.25 per Warrant. The Warrants will expire two (2) years from the date of issuance.Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and CEO of ThreeD Capital stated, “We are very impressed with the technology that Carl has developed that offers real world insights across industries in terms of capturing and analyzing meaningful data and providing predictive analytics, which organizations and cities can act upon. This has tremendous implication for the environment, cost-savings, and organizational and governmental efficiencies.Carl Data Solutions provides tools to model and predict the impact of environmental events. Using Carl’s cloud based core IT platform, Software as a Service (SaaS) applications, purpose built hardware arrays and custom data collection networks, Carl delivers end to end solutions for Industry and Government. Carl Data Solutions has invested millions of dollars into creating a technology that revolutionizes the way industries extract value from their data. Carl’s technology is now widely deployed by both Industry and Government to automate and organize data collection, storage and analysis. The demand for smart scalable solutions is growing rapidly with the explosion of new data from IoT devices. Carl is succeeding at answering the call for new ways to access and make sense of enormous amounts of data through Carl’s unique and disruptive technology.“Having the support of an organization such as ThreeD Capital together with their team and industry knowledge represents a significant step for Carl. It is clearly smart money at the right time which allows all our stakeholders to benefit in the future,” stated Jean-Charles Phaneuf, CEO of Carl Data Solutions.This Press Release is available on the ThreeD Capital verified forum on AGORACOM. The forum is live and can be found at https://agoracom.com/ir/threedcapital/forums/discussionAbout Carl Data Solutions Inc.Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) company that provides next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric organizations. Carl Data, through its subsidiaries Astra Smart Systems Corp. and FlowWorks Inc., helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful end-to-end network of custom sensor arrays combined with SaaS based monitoring, reporting, and predictive modelling applications. Carl Data works with new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytical tools to provide the scalability required to effectively monitor very large amounts of data collected by both government and industry. The software suite saves clients time and money by aggregating information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.comAbout ThreeD Capital Inc.ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.For further information:

Gerry Feldman, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Feldman@threedcap.com

Phone: 416-941-8900 ext 106The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company’s actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.



