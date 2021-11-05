ThreeD Capital Inc. Updates Disclosure Policy

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ThreeD Capital Inc. (the “ThreeD” or “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQX:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce that it has recently formalized its corporate disclosure policy pursuant to which it will press release certain of its investments from time to time for informational purposes, in addition to any press releases of material investments required by applicable law. The Company will determine which of its investments will warrant disclosure for such informational purposes on a case by case basis with reference to various factors, including (i) the cost of the investment; (ii) any contemporaneous investments in the investee company by insiders of the Company; (iii) any director or officer positions or other service provider arrangements entered into between the Company and the investee company in connection with the investment; and/or (iv) such other factors as may be considered relevant from time to time. Any such press releases will be for informational purposes only, and further updates with respect to the investments described therein may not be provided by ThreeD, whether as a result of the future sale of such investments or otherwise.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

