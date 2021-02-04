ThreeD Capital Makes $450,000 Investment Into Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., A Psychedelics Company Focused on Developing Non-Addictive Pain Management Products

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQB:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce a $450,000 investment in Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (“Nirvana”), a life sciences company focused developing medical products and regimens that address addiction.

The Company has acquired 3,000,000 shares (the “Shares”) at a price of $0.15 per Share for aggregate proceeds of $450,000. Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and CEO of ThreeD Capital has also agreed to become an advisor to Nirvana.Randy Rosiek, President and Founder of Nirvana is elated to announce the lead order from ThreeD Capital as well as its CEO, Sheldon Inwentash as a strategic advisor of the board. “He comes with a wealth of extreme knowledge of capital markets and leadership experience that will help Nirvana Life Sciences achieve its goals as a global leader in the psychedelic space.”Sheldon Inwentash stated, “This is the latest significant investment we have made in the psychedelic space, which further speaks to our believe that psychedelic drugs will be a game changer to mental health that currently affects millions worldwide. We believe these compounds have the potential to help solve the opioids epidemic, which has become a global crisis. Most importantly, we believe the scientific team at Nirvana has the ability and expertise to carry out this research at the highest level.”This Press Release is available on the ThreeD Capital verified forum on AGORACOM. The forum is live and can be found at https://agoracom.com/ir/threedcapital/forums/discussion About Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.Nirvana Life Sciences has been founded with a simple objective of developing non-addictive pain management products that can provide healthier outcomes for patients who live with chronic pain. Nirvana believes that using naturally sourced psychedelics in novel formulations holds the promise of delivering non-addictive solutions that are effective in managing pain and addiction. Nirvana’s team, consisting of leading researchers from around the globe, will develop therapies that have the potential of freeing millions from addiction and saving society billions of dollars annually.About ThreeD Capital Inc.ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.For further information:

Gerry Feldman, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Feldman@threedcap.com

Phone: 416-941-8900 ext 106The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company’s actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.



CBJ Newsmakers