Thrive Cannabis Announces Sales Agency Agreement With Green Hedge

TORONTO, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thrive Cannabis, a licensed producer of premium, craft cannabis and concentrates based in Simcoe, Ontario, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Green Hedge Education & Distribution Services Ltd. (“Green Hedge”) to act as Thrive’s outside sales force, providing coverage to licensed cannabis wholesalers and retailers across Canada.

Green Hedge is a cannabis sales and distribution company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, led by entrepreneur and decorated beverage alcohol insider, Andrew von Teichman. His experience includes founding Von Terra Enterprises Ltd, a manufacturer’s representation agency for beverage alcohol brands that have earned six LCBO partnership awards. Mr. von Teichman is the current President of Drinks Ontario, co-owner of D’Ont Poke the Bear wines and cider, and has also served in sales leadership positions at Constellation Brands.“Our team could not be more excited to start the journey with Thrive and their exceptional line up of products. Their differentiated consumer brands will add even more depth to our curated cannabis portfolio,” said Mr. von Teichman, CEO of Green Hedge. “We believe our retail partners will be genuinely excited to carry these brands in store.”The partnership sets the stage for the launch of Thrive’s new line of cannabis concentrates and flower products, expected to hit markets in mid-year 2020. Thrive will offer premium live resin vape cartridges and dab products made from outdoor-grown cannabis, with robust terpene and flavonoid profiles as well as indoor-grown AAAA dried flower and all-flower pre-rolls. Thrive will also introduce a line of fast-acting sublingual cannabis strips, with precise doses of THC and CBD, under its health and wellness brand, also expected to roll out in 2020.“We believe that Green Hedge is the right sales partner for Thrive based on the extremely strong relationships they have with each provincial cannabis board and the sheer bench strength of cannabis enthusiasts they have on their sales and educational teams. We could not be happier to have them representing our consumer brand, which is the ultimate enthusiast-driven brand, as well as educating retail staff about our functionally-superior and innovative sublingual products,” said Geoff Hoover, CEO of Thrive.About Thrive Cannabis:Thrive Cannabis is a privately held, vertically integrated cultivator and processor of premium and ultra-premium craft cannabis and cannabis concentrates, founded in 2018, with production facilities in Simcoe, Ontario. Thrive holds production, sales and outdoor cultivation licenses from Health Canada. Thrive Cannabis is currently developing premium brands for the Canadian recreational market that will commence distribution in 2020. To learn more, visit us at thrivecannabis.ca About Green Hedge:Green Hedge’s mission is to be the leading cannabis distributor in Canada, providing a complete sales, marketing and education solution for licensed producers and cannabis companies. Green Hedge offers cannabis manufacturers a national voice for their brands into retailers in every province, leveraging a highly knowledgeable and discerning team of cannabis sales educators. Green Hedge represents a leading portfolio of some of Canada’s top cannabis brands.For Thrive Investor Relations Inquiries, please contact:

Geoff Hoover, CEO – Thrive Cannabis

Email: Investors@thrivecannabis.ca For Thrive Media & PR Inquiries, please contact:

Media Relations

Email: PR@thrivecannabis.ca For Green Hedge Inquiries, please contact:

Andrew von Teichman

Email: andrew@greenhedge.ca CAUTIONARY STATEMENT AND FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATIONThrive Cannabis is not a reporting issuer (or the equivalent thereof) in any jurisdiction, is not listed on any stock exchange, and may never become a reporting issuer or listed on any stock exchange, therefore, any securities issued by Thrive Cannabis will be subject to an indefinite hold period which may never expire.This News Release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.This News Release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements relating to Thrive Cannabis': (i) business strategy, objectives, and expected growth; (ii) ability to secure and/or maintain all appropriate cannabis licenses in its jurisdiction(s) of operation; (iii) continued growth of the cannabis market; (iv) the effectiveness and popularity of Thrive Cannabis’ business strategy and its ability to bring its products to commercial production; and (v) the ability to reduce production and energy costs through economies of scale.Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of Thrive Cannabis be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including without limitation: (i) business strategy, objectives, and expected growth; (ii) ability to secure and/or maintain all appropriate cannabis licenses in its jurisdiction(s) of operation; (iii) continued growth of the cannabis market; (iv) the effectiveness and popularity of Thrive Cannabis.Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the above forward-looking information, or any statements related thereto, which should not be construed as exhaustive and speak only as of the date of this News Release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

