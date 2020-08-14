TikTok Data Collection Questioned

CBJ — TikTok’s consumer data collection practices have come under fire by two U.S. Republican senators who want an investigation into the Chinese social media company’s processing practices.

Senator Jerry Moran, chair of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Senator John Thune, chairman of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet are the two members who made the request for further information.

The senators cited a Wall Street Journal report that referred to TikTok’s undisclosed collection and transmission of data from millions of U.S. consumers until November 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order prohibiting transactions with TikTok if its Chinese parent ByteDance does not reach a deal to divest it within 45 days.

Trump has been considering a complete ban of TikTok in America saying he believes it could be a source of spying by the Chinese State government, much like his concerns about telecom giant Huawei.

