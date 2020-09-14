TikTok Teams with Oracle

CBJ — Chinese social media sensation TikTok has decided to partner with Oracle rather than Microsoft as a means of keeping the service up and running in the United States.

The Trump administration has expressed deep concerns about the site, saying it could easily be used to gather information on Americans and also be used as a spying mechanism and has demanded the site either be shut down or sold. With that in mind, the owners of TikTok, ByteDance, has sought an American partner and whittled the choice down to either Oracle or Microsoft.

ByteDance has opted to go with Oracle in a potential partnership. Oracle is a well-respected American technology company headed by billionaire Larry Ellison.

TikTok is a video-sharing social media site that runs best on a smartphone app. The vast majority of videos are of people doing silly dances or other funny movements.

“We did get a proposal over the weekend that includes Oracle as the trusted technology partner with Oracle making many representations for national security issues,” says U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Mnuchin said there’s also a commitment to make TikTok’s global operations a U.S.-headquartered company with 20,000 new jobs.

President Trump’s administration has threatened to ban TikTok in the U.S. by the end of this month and ordered ByteDance to sell its U.S. business, claiming national security risks due to its Chinese ownership and the likelihood of sharing information with the Chinese state-run communist government.

