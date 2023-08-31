TILT Holdings Announces Early Repayment of Bridge Notes Ahead of December 2023 Maturity Date

PHOENIX, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced the early repayment in full of its US$4.5 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured promissory notes (the “Bridge Notes”), with an original issue discount of approximately US$0.5 million, due December 1, 2023.

“When we initially secured this instrument in May to meet unforeseen short-term cash obligations, we made clear our intention to extinguish this debt as quickly as possible,” said Interim Chief Executive Officer, Tim Conder. “By repaying this obligation over three months prior to the scheduled maturity date, we have not only fulfilled this objective but have reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening our balance sheet, meeting our debt obligations and maintaining alignment with our debt holders. We are pleased with the team’s quick action to overcome this obstacle and appreciate the continued support of our investors as we seek to return to profitable growth.”

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 39 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements (together, “forward-looking information”) under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws which are based on current expectations. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about TILT management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward looking information may include, without limitation expectations relating to TILT’s ability to strengthen the balance sheet and achieve profitable growth, the opinions or beliefs of management, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies, and outlook of TILT, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments, the future operations, strengths and strategy of TILT. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “will”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are based upon certain material factors, assumptions and analyses that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including TILT’s experience and perceptions of historical trends, the ability of TILT to maximize shareholder value, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances.

Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that it will be completed on the terms described above and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. TILT assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties, and there are a variety of risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of TILT, and that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those described under the heading “Item 1A Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 , “Item 1A Risk Factors” in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, “Item 1A Risk Factors” in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and other subsequent reports filed by TILT with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

