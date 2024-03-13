TILT Holdings Announces New Brand Partnership with LEVEL to Bring Their Cannabis Tablets to Pennsylvania

PHOENIX, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQB: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions including inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced a new brand partnership to distribute LEVEL’s targeted, effects-based infused tablets to patients in Pennsylvania.

“Partnering with LEVEL to bring their products to market in Pennsylvania expands TILT’s offerings in a meaningful way for medical patients. We love that these oral tablets are portable, discreet, and allow for dialed-in dosing.” said Tim Conder, Chief Executive Officer of TILT. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation. Together, TILT and LEVEL are opening doors to forge new possibilities for medical cannabis consumers.”

“LEVEL is thrilled to bring a best-in-class, highly effective, long-lasting tablet to Pennsylvania through our partnership with TILT. Our goal is to provide a way to seamlessly integrate medical cannabis into patients’ everyday life,” said Chris Emerson, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of LEVEL.

Beginning in April, TILT will roll out LEVEL’s signature PROTABTM 25mg 10-count (250 mg) box, and PROTAB 100TM 100mg 10-count (1000 mg) pack. PROTABs provide a classic high formulated by combining THC and terpenoids, and include Sativa, Indica, and hybrid varieties to target the mind and body. Later this year, the Company has plans to roll out LEVEL’s cannabinoid enhanced PROTAB+TM tablets.

LEVEL PROTABS are vegan, gluten-free, calorie-free, and contain no sugar. These oral tablets take effect in 30-90 minutes, and last approximately 3-6 hours — making them an ideal option for medical patients. Pennsylvania retailers interested in carrying LEVEL may contact TILT’s wholesale team to order at [email protected].

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 39 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, and Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

About LEVEL

LEVEL is a science-driven company at the forefront of cannabinoid research and innovation that is exploring the possibilities of effects- based products by formulating cannabinoids and terpenoids in ratios not accessible from the plant alone. Our proprietary formulations deliver an authentic, functional high that maximizes the targeted effects and therapeutic benefits.

Media Contact

Madison Mullis

Trailblaze for TILT Holdings

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers