TILT Holdings’ Blackbird and Cova Team Up to Give Cannabis Retailers a Complete Retail Solution for Improving Sales and Customer Loyalty

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blackbird Holdings Corp . (“Blackbird”), a TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF) subsidiary, has partnered with Cova Software to offer cannabis stores and dispensaries a retail solution for online ordering, point-of-sale (“POS”), home delivery and customer retention. TILT is a foundational technology cannabis platform comprised of assets to support brands worldwide.

Blackbird has integrated its all-in-one retail platform for cannabis e-commerce and distribution with Cova’s industry leading cannabis retail point-of-sale (POS) system. Retailers no longer need to use multiple systems or complete double entries for online and in-store sales and will gain new ways to attract and retain customers.“Blackbird has had a close business relationship with Cova since its inception thanks to the natural synergies between our two companies,” said Mark Scatterday, CEO of TILT Holdings. “We are excited to extend that relationship and provide our customers optionality, by integrating our technologies to give cannabis stores and dispensaries what they need most – a simple, seamless retail solution for managing sales and customers end to end.”Retailers using Cova POS can now add dynamic online menu capabilities with Blackbird. When customers open an account and place an order online, the customer record is automatically created in Cova and the order is pushed into Cova’s retail system. Orders are processed faster, and store inventory is automatically kept up to date in real-time on Blackbird menus, with all the essential pricing, availability and product information.“At Cova, we constantly look for ways to improve the customer shopping experience,” said Gary Cohen, CEO of Cova. “Collaborating with Blackbird not only helps retailers create a more seamless and rewarding experience across all customer touchpoints, it helps make the complex operations of running a store or dispensary much simpler and efficient.”The partnership also gives Cova users robust customer relationship management (CRM) capabilities. Integration of Blackbird’s loyalty and rewards capabilities lets Cova users create enticing loyalty programs to offer points-per-dollar or visit-based rewards, setup point magnifiers to provide happy hour specials, and loyalty tiers to reward their biggest spenders.Blackbird/Cova integration also offers retailers a variety of marketing tools to engage more customers, including the ability to create text messaging campaigns. Retailers can target the right customers with greater precision and segmentation, improving customer retention while reducing the cost of messaging campaigns. Furthermore, in regions where Blackbird offers home delivery services, the partnership can help keep retailers’ commerce moving with customer deliveries in under two hours.About TILT

TILT Holdings serves cannabis brands worldwide through a strong network of portfolio companies committed to technological innovations that support long-term success. TILT services more than 2,000 brands and cannabis retailers across 33 states in the U.S., as well as in Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. As a market leader in cannabis technology and related products and services, the Company’s core assets include wholly-owned subsidiaries Jupiter Research, LLC, a company that focuses on the vast potential of inhalation through innovative design, development and manufacturing, and Blackbird, a company that provides operations and software solutions for wholesale and retail distribution. The Company also owns cannabis operations in states including Massachusetts, led by Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc.; and in Pennsylvania, led by Standard Farms, LLC. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with offices throughout the U.S., and London, TILT has over 350 employees and has sales in the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.About Blackbird

Blackbird is a software and operations company that moves cannabis product through the supply chain. The Reno, Nevada-based company has cannabis distribution licenses in California and Nevada, transporting $1 million worth of product every day from brands to retailers to consumers. Blackbird’s software is used by manufacturers, cultivators, and retailers to manage and transfer inventory, create compliant delivery documentation, and track delivery orders. Blackbird also offers a robust e-commerce tool called BlackbirdGo that lets cannabis retailers generate delivery and pick-up orders from end users. By providing these operational and technological solutions to all types of cannabis license holders, Blackbird helps businesses focus on the creation and sale of cannabis products instead of building out a complex and costly supply chain infrastructure.About Cova

Cova is an award-winning, seed-to-sale compliant POS and Inventory Management platform designed to streamline cannabis retail. A compliance-first company, Cova not only meets all system requirements in every market served, but constantly adapts to changing rules and regulations to make compliance simple for owners and employees, reducing the risk of infractions and fines. In addition to automated compliance features, Cova offers an intuitive, user-friendly design and lightning-fast transaction time. Its technology platform currently powers more than 800 cannabis stores of all sizes with virtually no downtime, even on 4/20, making it the most robust and reliable cannabis POS system available. Headquartered in Denver, CO, and Vancouver, BC, Cova’s team spans North America. Learn more at www.covasoftware.com.Contact Information:

Joel Milton

SVP of Business Development

Phone: (303) 872-7255Media Contact:

Brian Price

CMW Media

Phone: 858-264-6600

tiltholdings@cmwmedia.com Forward-Looking InformationThis news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward looking information may include, without limitation, the potential impacts and effects of the Cova POS system on sales growth and customer retention, the expected successes of the enhanced features of the Cova POS system, the opinions or beliefs of management, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of TILT, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments, the future operations, strengths and strategy of TILT. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are based upon certain material factors, assumptions and analyses that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including TILT’s experience and perceptions of historical trends, the use of proceeds of the Financing, the ability of TILT to maximize shareholder value, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances.Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that they it be completed on the terms described above and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. TILT assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties, and there are a variety of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of TILT, and that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

CBJ Newsmakers