TILT Holdings Provides Update on Response to COVID-19

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF), a foundational technology cannabis platform comprised of assets to support brands worldwide, is providing an operational and safety update on its ongoing response to COVID-19. TILT is actively monitoring the events related to COVID-19 and the Company’s core focus remains the health and welfare of its employees, customers and the communities it serves.

“Our primary goal is to ensure the safety of our team members and customers,” said Mark Scatterday, CEO of TILT. “We have approached this unprecedented situation committed to our role as responsible stewards of our business in finding solutions to arrest the spread of COVID-19, while ensuring that customers continue to have access to products they rely on for health and wellness. As always, we endeavor to provide accountable leadership to nurture the ongoing growth and social acceptance of the cannabis industry.” “We have implemented stringent health and safety protocols at our cultivation, production and medical dispensary operations at our Massachusetts-based Commonwealth Alternative Care business and Standard Farms cultivation and production operation in Pennsylvania,” Scatterday noted. “Additionally CAC took action to close its Taunton medical dispensary and dramatically reduce onsite cultivation and production staff in March after learning from a CAC employee that they had tested positive for COVID-19. After thorough deep cleaning and in consultation with state authorities, the Taunton dispensary reopened and is currently accepting phone and online orders for curbside pickup. CAC will continue to take any action necessary to safeguard the well-being of its employees, customers and community members, and we’re happy to report that the employee is now healthy.”“In Nevada, where retail customers can now only receive cannabis via delivery, TILT’s Blackbird team has rapidly scaled operations to address elevated health concerns and increased customer demand for delivery solutions. All drivers are taking necessary protective measures while addressing the recent surge of demand in that market. We are thankful to all of our team members who are working hard in this challenging environment to ensure customers can safely access cannabis in Nevada.”“At Jupiter, we continue to work closely with our partners along the supply chain to ensure consumer safety. As always, we maintain strict hygiene policies at our manufacturing facilities and Phoenix-based headquarters to manufacture and ship Jupiter hardware responsibly. We are grateful to have the resources to continue to serve our clients reliably and safely during these unprecedented times.”Mr. Scatterday continued, “As the current environment evolves, we will continue to dynamically adjust our operating procedures. Additionally we will continue to monitor and enact all health and safety protocols and precautions recommended by the CDC and state and local health authorities in order to protect the well-being of the communities where we operate.” COVID-19 updates are available from TILT business units at the following websites:Jupiter: https://www.jupiterresearch.com/covid-19-update/

Blackbird: https://blackbirdgo.com/discover/covid-19/

Commonwealth Alternative Care: https://www.commonwealthaltcare.org/

Standard Farms: https://www.standard-farms.com/ Concluding, Mr. Scatterday notes, “We remain resolutely committed to ensuring the safety, quality and availability of our products and services during this challenging time.”About TILTTILT Holdings serves cannabis brands worldwide through a strong network of portfolio companies committed to technological innovations that support long-term success. TILT services more than 2,000 brands and cannabis retailers across 33 states in the U.S., as well as in Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. As a market leader in cannabis technology and related products and services, the Company’ s core assets include wholly-owned subsidiaries Jupiter Research, LLC, a company that focuses on the vast potential of inhalation through innovative design, development and manufacturing, and Blackbird Holdings Corp., a company that provides operations and software solutions for wholesale and retail distribution. The Company also owns cannabis operations in states including Massachusetts, led by Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc.; and in Pennsylvania, led by Standard Farms, LLC. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with offices throughout the U.S., and London, TILT has over 350 employees and has sales in the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .Contact Information:

Joel Milton

SVP of Business Development

Phone: (303) 872-7255Media Contact:

Kaila Strong

Phone: (480) 867-6090

Email: pr@tiltholdings.com Forward-Looking InformationThis news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’ s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward looking information may include, without limitation, the effects of any current or future epidemic, pandemic or disease outbreak (including Coronavirus) on the Company and its operatinos, the opinions or beliefs of management, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of TILT, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments, the future operations, strengths and strategy of TILT. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as “ plans” , “ expects” or “ does not expect” , “ is expected” , “ budget” , “ scheduled” , “ estimates” , “ forecasts” , “ intends” , “ anticipates” or “ does not anticipate” , or “ believes” , or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “ may” , “ could” , “ would” , “ might” or “ will be taken” , “ occur” or “ be achieved”. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are based upon certain material factors, assumptions and analyses that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including TILT’ s experience and perceptions of historical trends, the ability of TILT to maximize shareholder value, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances.Although such statements are based on management’ s reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that they it be completed on the terms described above and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. TILT assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties, and there are a variety of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of TILT, and that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

CBJ Newsmakers