TILT Holdings Receives Approval for Adult-Use Operations at its Taunton, Massachusetts Facility

PHOENIX, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced that the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (“CCC”) has awarded a final adult-use cultivation, manufacturing and retail establishment licenses to Commonwealth Alternative Care’s (“CAC”) Taunton location. Retail and wholesale sales of adult-use cannabis will commence upon final inspection by the CCC.

Operating since August 2018, CAC’s Taunton facility includes a 100,000 square-foot cultivation and processing facility as well as a co-located dispensary. CAC produces and sells a wide range of flower, concentrate, edible and topical products for patients, customers, and industry partners throughout the state. The Taunton dispensary is located at 30 Mozzone Boulevard and is open daily from 9:30am to 7:30pm.

“Receiving the adult-use licenses for our Taunton location on the heels of obtaining final approval to commence adult-use operations at Brockton are key pieces to unlocking exponential growth in Massachusetts,” said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT. “The activation of these licenses represents a significant turning point for TILT, providing our wholesale and brand partners greater visibility and access into the market, and delivering shareholder value. We look forward to deepening our community impact, strengthening our industry relationships, and offering the best-in-class products and services to all consumers in the state.”

This announcement follows the CCC’s final approval for adult-use sales at CAC’s Brockton location in October and its recent order authorizing CAC to commence operations at that location. CAC’s locations in Brockton and Taunton together serve more than 8,000 patients in the greater Boston area.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 36 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

