TILT’s Commonwealth Alternative Care to Become First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary in Taunton, Massachusetts

PHOENIX, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced that the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (“CCC”) has approved TILT’s subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. (“CAC”), to commence adult-use cannabis operations including cultivation, manufacturing, distribution and retails sales at its Taunton facility, effective December 20, 2021.

With this approval to commence adult-use operations, CAC will be the first dispensary to open its doors to recreational cannabis customers in Taunton, Mass.

“CAC has been proudly serving medical patients in the Taunton community since 2018,” said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT. “As the first adult-use dispensary in Taunton, we can now serve the entire community with our best-in-class products and services. This milestone solidifies our position as a market leader and allows us to provide our growing portfolio of cannabis brand partners even greater customer visibility and market penetration in Massachusetts.”

Located at 30 Mozzone Boulevard, CAC’s Taunton dispensary is located adjacent to its 100,000 square-foot cultivation and processing facility. Featuring 3,000 square-feet of nature-inspired space for customers and patients, CAC offers a wide selection of products from their house brands ONE, CHROMA and SLATE including flower, concentrates, edibles and topicals. Additionally, customers and patients can find products from industry-leading partner brands including 1906, AIRO, Her Highness, Old Pal, and Wana.

CAC Taunton joins CAC Brockton in serving both adult-use customers and medical marijuana patients. An event to celebrate recreational cannabis sales is scheduled for Q1 2022.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 36 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

