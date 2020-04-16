Time is ripe for a plant-based diet

TORONTO, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With meat production systems compromised by the need to shut down processing facilities due to the health crisis, now is the time for Canada to begin a ‘great shift’ away from animal consumption.The Animal Alliance of Canada and the Animal Protection Party of Canada is calling on the Canadian government to take steps to ensure the best possible health outcomes for Canadians during and after the pandemic has cleared by encouraging people to reduce and transition off of meat and dairy products.Jordan Reichert: 250-216-0562, jordan@animalalliance.ca, jordan@animalprotectionparty.ca



