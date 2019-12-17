Tinley Takes Top Two Infused Beverage Prizes at Emerald Cup

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS.LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. is delighted to announce that Tinley™ Tonics High Horse™ and Tinley™ ’27 Coconut Cask beverages have won first and second prize respectively in the cannabis-infused beverage category at this year’s Emerald Cup. The Emerald Cup is the largest cannabis competition in the world, with 65 judges and over 600 entries across more than 25 product categories. With roots in the Emerald Triangle, California’s most celebrated growing region, the competition is the world’s longest-running sungrown cannabis celebration, and the product awards are widely regarded as the industry’s most prestigious.Tinley entered two non-alcoholic cannabis-infused drinks in the competition: The Moscow Mule-inspired Tinley™ Tonics High Horse™ sparkling beverage won first place, and the coconut rum-inspired Tinley™ ‘27 Coconut Cask scored second. High Horse™ is the #1-selling product in the “Tinley™ Tonics” line of cocktail-inspired, single-serve beverages. Each 12 fl oz bottle is formulated to contain a 5mg micro-dose of THC, providing a light effect comparable to a single cocktail, but with a whole-plant sativa cannabis experience instead of an alcohol effect. Likewise, the coconut-rum inspired “Coconut Cask” is the #1-selling product in the “Tinley™ ’27” line of liquor-inspired, multi-serve beverages. Each bottle contains 8.5 shots, each formulated to contain a 5mg micro-dose of THC. One shot delivers a light effect comparable to a single shot of liquor, but with a whole-plant sativa cannabis experience. Like classic spirits and liqueurs, Tinley™ ’27 products can be consumed straight up, on the rocks, in mixed beverages or as frozen treats. All products are non-alcoholic, vegan, gluten free and are crafted with technology designed to accelerate onset and provide a full-flower, euphoric sativa effect. All are made with the same premium botanicals and flavors as national-brand liquors, along with Pineapple Jack terpenes.“It’s been long road from our days as a medical collective under Prop 215 to this honor, a much-appreciated acknowledgement in today’s new, competitive adult rec marketplace. All of us at Tinley remain steadfast in our mission to create products that easily integrate with consumers’ existing social use occasions, as we ease the transition of new consumers into consumable cannabis through familiar, premium-tasting drinks,” remarked Ted Zittell, director of Tinley.Consumers in California can locate retailers of the Tinley products or order online for home delivery at www.drinktinley.com .About The Tinley Beverage CompanyThe Tinley Beverage Company (Santa Monica, California) created the Beckett’s™ Tonics and Beckett’s™ ’27 line of liquor-inspired, terpene-infused, non-alcoholic beverages. It has also created Emerald Cup-winning, cannabis-infused versions of these products under the Tinley™ Tonics and Tinley™ ’27 brands. The Tinley™ branded cannabis-infused beverages are available in licensed dispensaries and delivery services throughout California; the Beckett’s™-branded non-THC versions will be available in mainstream food, beverage and specialty retailers, as well as on premises locations, throughout California and elsewhere in the USA. The Company has also built a 20,000 square foot cannabis beverage manufacturing, co-packing and distribution facility in Long Beach, California. Forward-Looking StatementsNEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. 