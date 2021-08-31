Tinley’s Facility Receives Provisional Distributor License; Signs with Humboldt Social to Produce “Social Nature” Infused Beverages

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS.

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley’s”) is pleased to announce that its facility in Long Beach California has been awarded a ‘Provisional Cannabis Distributor License’ by California’s Department of Cannabis Control. This enables the Company to immediately transfer finished product from its licensed manufacturing space to its licensed distribution area, provide warehousing and clear finished products for state testing. This licence enables the Company to add the remaining component of its suite of services for third-party beverage brand manufacturing that the Company set out to offer in building the Long Beach facility. The Company is also pleased to announce that Humboldt Social, a leading cannabis hospitality company, will produce its “Social Nature” cannabis beverages at Tinley’s facility for use at exclusive cannabis-friendly hotels, lounges and other venues in California.

Humboldt Social’s “Social Nature” Cannabis Beverages for Exclusive Cannabis Venues

Based in Eureka, California, Humboldt Social has a mission to normalize connections between hospitality and cannabis. Co-Founders Amy and Jon O’Connor saw a need to integrate cannabis in hospitality, which eventually led to the conception of the Humboldt Social brand. Humboldt Social owns and operates a portfolio of cannabis-friendly venues which include boutique hotels, waterfront cabins, restaurants, bars and a day spa, each with connections to “Social” dispensaries. Notable properties include the Scotia Inn, a restored, 100-year-old lodge in Redwoods Forest, and a cannabis day spa and lounge created in collaboration with leading California brand Papa & Barkley.

Social Nature prides itself on providing products that facilitate a community experience. The beverages being manufactured at Tinley’s facility will offer consumers a light, well-dosed, refreshing carbonated experience. The citrus flavor, crafted to evoke a ‘wine spritzer’, is designed to be a non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused blissful alternative to an alcoholic beverage on a hot summer day. Perfect before or after a massage at Social’s cannabis spa, or at one of Social’s lodges overlooking the waterfront or the redwoods. Social’s full line of California cannabis products, which include [what products other than drinks?], are scheduled to debut towards the end of 2021. For more information on Social Nature, please visit www.oursocialnature.com and www.humboldt-social.com.

“Humboldt Social represents the next frontier of the cannabis industry – on premise consumption. On premise is a key driver of mainstream beverages, and we’re confident it will similarly drive the growth of the cannabis beverage category,” said Rick Gillis, President of Tinley, West Coast USA. “Humboldt Social’s innovative and expanding portfolio of on-premise experiences are attracting an increasing number and variety of consumers to the cannabis space.”

Distribution License Expands Third Party Distribution Options for Clients

The Company is delighted to announce that its cannabis beverage facility in Long Beach, California has been awarded its Provisional Cannabis Distributor License by California’s Department of Cannabis Control. The licence enables all forms of cannabis products to be stored on site, and to be transferred and retrieved by third-party distributors or delivered directly by the Company to dispensaries.

Under California law, finished cannabis products must undergo regulatory testing at a licensed distribution facility. As a result, products can be tested at the Company’s Long Beach facility without the cost or delay of transportation to a third-party distribution facility. Client’s therefore have the dual benefit of zero “first-mile” transport costs coupled with some of the lowest manufacturing and distribution tax rates in the state. The Company also believes that by gaining the capability to offer in-house warehousing of finished tested product, clients will be able to select from a wider variety of third-party distributors, including ones whose warehouses are not equipped for the unique logistic challenges of beverages.

The Company has completed facility improvements based on inspections completed by the municipal planning, fire, building and cannabis licensing divisions. Use of the licence is conditional upon final confirmatory inspections to be conducted by these departments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements and information that are not historical facts but instead include financial projections and estimates, statements regarding plans, goals, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to the future business, operations, expansion to additional jurisdictions, , and phrases containing words such as “ongoing”, “estimates”, “expects”, or the negative thereof or any other variations thereon or comparable terminology referring to future events or results, or that events or conditions “will”, “may”, “could”, or “should” occur or be achieved, or comparable terminology referring to future events or results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.

Products, formulations, and timelines outlined herein are subject to change at any time.

