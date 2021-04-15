Titanium Corporation Announces Signing of Project Coordination Agreement for the 2021 Engineering Phase of the CVW™ Horizon Project

CALGARY, Alberta, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Titanium Corporation Inc. (the “Company” or “Titanium“) (TSX-V: TIC) is pleased to announce that the Company and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (“Canadian Natural“) have signed a 2021 Project Coordination Agreement (“PCA“) which governs the January 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021 engineering phase of the CVW™ Horizon Project (the “2021 Program“).

The PCA, effective January 1, 2021, sets out the rights and responsibilities of the parties with respect to the 2021 Program. Under the PCA, the 2021 Program includes completion of validation and optimization of the overall plant design and the updating of the capital and operating cost estimates for the concentrator plant, tailings thickener and associated utilities. The 2021 Program also includes the engineering redesign and updating of the capital and operating cost estimates for the mineral separation plant, associated utilities and the minerals product transload facility.

The PCA provides that Canadian Natural and Titanium shall be responsible for 70% and 30%, respectively, of the total cost of the 2021 Program and the government grant proceeds related to the 2021 Program shall be shared between the parties on the same ratio. The PCA provides that ownership of the 2021 Program and any intellectual property rights developed during the program shall be jointly owned pro rata in accordance with each party’s contribution. The PCA also sets out the management structure, responsibilities, administration and certain other customary terms and conditions for the conduct of the 2021 Program.

About Titanium Corporation

Titanium’s CVW™ technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oil sands industry. Our technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands froth treatment tailings while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW™ recovers bitumen, solvents, heavy minerals and water from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere: volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be thickened more readily. A new minerals industry will be created commencing with the production and export of zircon and other titanium-based minerals. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol “TIC”. For more information please visit the Company’s website at www.titaniumcorporation.com.

