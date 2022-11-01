Titanium Transportation Expands Freight Brokerage Operations at Strategic Windsor-Detroit Gateway

BOLTON, Ontario, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSX:TTNM) a leading provider of transportation and logistics services throughout North America, is pleased to announce it has expanded its North American freight brokerage operations with the opening of its second office in the Windsor-Detroit Gateway.

“Building on our existing footprint in Windsor, ON, the opening of our second office at the largest gateway for Canada-US trade reflects our continuous ‘asset-light’ growth strategy for North America,” said Ted Daniel, President and CEO, Titanium Transportation. “The expansion of our freight brokerage business compliments our existing fleet and allows us to better address supply chain challenges faced by manufacturing customers at the U.S.-Canadian border.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to strategically expand our freight brokerage operations leveraging our investments in technology and systems to quickly scale up in multiple key markets.”

Revenues from the new Windsor location, i are expected to start flowing during the fourth quarter of 2022.

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. In the U.S. Titanium has established operations in Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, and Denver. In February 2021, Titanium completed its largest acquisition since its founding, establishing Titanium as the 12th largest Canadian transportation company. Titanium is a recognized purchaser of asset-based trucking companies, having completed twelve (12) transactions since 2011. Titanium ranked among top 500 companies in the inaugural Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The Company was ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies for eleven (11) consecutive years. For two (2) consecutive years, Titanium has also been ranked one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail’s Report on Business of Canada. Titanium is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TTNM”.

