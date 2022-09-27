Titanium Transportation Group Recognized as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail

BOLTON, Ontario, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSX:TTNM) is pleased to announce that it has once again been recognized in The Globe and Mail’s 2022 Report on Business of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The rankings are based on the three-year revenue growth of a company, with Titanium earning the 288th spot with its growth of 116% in the last three years.

“We are honoured to be recognized for a second time by The Globe and Mail as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Ted Daniel, CEO of Titanium. “We are extremely proud of the growth and success that our team has accomplished. Despite recent challenges in the trucking and logistics industry over the past few years, we continue to prudently and effectively manage our business and achieve positive results.”

Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranking program aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent business in Canada. In order to qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfil certain requirements. In total, 430 companies made the ranking in 2022.

The full list of 2022 winners is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. In the U.S. Titanium has established operations in Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, Denver. In February 2021, Titanium completed its largest acquisition since its founding, establishing Titanium as the 12th largest Canadian transportation company. Titanium is a recognized purchaser of asset-based trucking companies, having completed twelve (12) transactions since 2011. Titanium ranked among top 500 companies in the inaugural Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The Company has been ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies for twelve (12) consecutive years. Titanium is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TTNM”.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Titanium Transportation Group Inc.

Ted Daniel, CPA, CA

Chief Executive Officer

(905) 266-3011

[email protected]

www.ttgi.com



CBJ Newsmakers