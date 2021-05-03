‘Together, we can improve lives’: Excellence Canada releases Workplace Mental Health Essentials Toolkit to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month

TORONTO, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Excellence Canada, a pioneer in workplace mental health strategy and solutions, is pleased to announce that they are offering their Workplace Mental Health Essentials Toolkit at no cost to all employers in Canada.

Lockdowns, remote work, health threats, and economic worry are worsening pre-pandemic mental health concerns. The spotlight is firmly on immediate solutions.

“We realize that, as the world continues to deal with the long-term effects of the pandemic, mental health remains a priority and organizations have a vital role to play,” said Allan Ebedes, President & CEO of Excellence Canada. “When we support Canadian organizations we help employees improve resilience, know where to turn for support, and feel more engaged.”

Throughout the entire month of May, Excellence Canada is also challenging organizations to share the free Workplace Mental Health Essentials Toolkit on social media using #FutureOfMentalHealth to spread awareness, improvement, and real positive change in the personal and professional lives of all employees across Canada.

“Our goal is to empower employers of all sizes and sectors to take action in a way that is simple and accessible,” said Jennifer Elia, Vice President, Future of Work, Excellence Canada. “Participants will be able to assess the psychological health and safety of their organizations, develop goals, and take immediate steps to support employees at all levels.”

Since 2010, Excellence Canada has been helping organizations to focus on early intervention and to remove the stigma of mental illness. Leading organizations rely on the Mental Health at Work® Framework to enhance workplace culture while improving across four key drivers: Leadership, Planning, People, and Risk Management. As organizations achieve milestones, Excellence Canada certifies and recognizes progress to keep the momentum going. Celebrating successes sustains a healthy workplace culture and gives people a sense of control that is much needed as we navigate the future of work.

Workplace Mental Health Essentials is a simple and powerful tool for identifying next steps in a longer-term strategy to help achieve the National Standard of Canada for Psychological Health and Safety in the Workplace.

What’s inside the Toolkit?

Workplace Mental Health Essentials online self-assessment tool.

Downloadable workbook with requirements and scoring.

Comprehensive report with recommendations to build a mental health strategy to move the organization forward on its journey to a psychologically healthy and safe workplace.

Complimentary 30-minute consultation with an Excellence Canada coach to guide next steps. (email: advice@excellence.ca )

Access to a private LinkedIn community of practitioners that encourages sharing challenges and practices.

To access the free tool visit https://excellence.ca/mentalhealthmonth2021/#

About Excellence Canada

Excellence Canada is an independent, not-for-profit corporation that is committed to advancing organizational excellence across Canada. Since 1992, Excellence Canada has helped thousands of organizations become cultures of continuous quality improvement and world-class role models, through its Organizational Excellence Standard® and its four-level progressive methodology.

As a national authority on Quality, Healthy Workplace®, and Mental Health at Work®, Excellence Canada provides excellence frameworks, standards, and independent verification and certification to organizations of all sizes and in all sectors. It is also the custodian and adjudicator of the Canada Awards for Excellence program, of which the Patron is the Governor General of Canada.

For more information on Excellence Canada’s Mental Health at Work®Framework and other services, call 1-800-263-9648 ext. 240 or visit www.excellence.ca

