Together We Thrive: Desjardins Group becomes Presenting Sponsor of the Building Diversity Awards

TORONTO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toronto Community Benefits Network (TCBN) is thrilled to announce Desjardins Group as the presenting sponsor for the third Annual Building Diversity Awards Program (BDA).

BDA is Canada’s premier Awards and Recognition Program. It recognizes construction industry leaders advancing equity, diversity and inclusion in their workplaces through community benefits agreements and best practices developed by The Centre for Global Inclusion. TCBN welcomes beloved TV personalities Patricia Jaggernauth and Sebastian Clovis as the evening’s hosts, with the keynote delivered by renowned real estate developer, urban revitalization strategy consultant and Award-winning broadcaster Majora Carter.

“We believe in the value created through diversity and the inclusion of people of all ages, genders, backgrounds, and experiences. Diversity makes us stronger and helps bring more skills and perspectives to the table. We are proud to be a part of the movement that recognizes industry leaders who are creating a more inclusive environment and welcoming diverse workers into construction jobs,” said Salwa Salek, Chief Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Desjardins Group.

The work towards inclusion is timely as the largest generation of our time is retiring, and the pressure to find new workers increases. At the same time, billions of dollars are being invested in public infrastructure projects across the country.

The Building Diversity Awards recognize industry leaders making internal systems change to ensure Black, Indigenous and other racialized workers, including women, youth and newcomers, benefit from the expanding economic opportunities found in construction.

“Results are tangible when industry invests in diversity. Not only is there a social return on investment for individuals and local communities, but there is also an economic incentive that benefits our entire society. Community Benefits movements globally are changing how we build neighbourhoods, infrastructure and commercial developments.

“As a community-labour coalition, we are excited to review this year’s nominations, and they are the heart of the awards. We can’t wait to spotlight these trailblazing efforts by the industry to reflect better who we are, from both public and private developments, large and small,” Rosemarie Powell, TCBN Executive Director.

Award recipients will be selected by a committee of diversity, equity and inclusion experts from inside and outside the industry.

Join us on Saturday, May 13, 6:00 pm. Learn more and get your tickets today at https://buildingdiversity.ca/ .

About Toronto Community Benefits

The Toronto Community Benefits Network (TCBN) is a 120 member community-labour coalition representing an innovative coalition made up of trade unions, trades training centres, workforce development agencies, grassroots groups and community organizations serving under-represented groups that works closely with governments, employers and foundations. Founded in 2013 members of the TCBN coalition are committed to negotiating Community Benefits Agreements (CBAs) ensuring that community members are accessing publicly funded jobs resulting from infrastructure construction contracts, and that hiring targets for diverse groups are met.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $407.1 billion. It was named one of the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms, and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world’s strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has some of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.



