TomaGold announces a second closing of its private placement for an amount of $239,784

FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESMONTREAL, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TOMAGOLD CORPORATION (TSXV: LOT) (“TomaGold” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a second closing of the previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $239,784 (the “Offering”), consisting of common and flow-through units. The Offering consists of the issuance of:1,934,800 common units (the “Common Units”) at a price of $0.08 per Common Unit for an amount of $154,784. Each Common Unit is comprised of one common share of the Corporation and one warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.12 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement.850,000 flow-through units (the “FT Units”) at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit for an amount of $85,000. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share of the Corporation and one half of a warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.15 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement.The Corporation has not paid a finder’s fee for this portion of the financing.The proceeds of the Offering will be used primarily to incur exploration expenses on the Corporation’s mining properties in Quebec and for working capital purposes. All securities issued pursuant to this Offering are subject to a four month and one day hold period, ending on May 1st, 2021, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Offering has received the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.About TomaGold

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) is a Canadian mineral exploration corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold mineral properties. TomaGold has interests in five gold properties near the Chibougamau mining camp in northern Quebec: Obalski, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Hazeur and Lac Doda. It also participates in a joint venture with Evolution Mining Ltd and New Gold Inc., through which it holds a 24.5% interest in the Baird property, near the Red Lake mining camp in Ontario. Contact:

David Grondin

President and Chief Executive Officer

(514) 583-3490

www.tomagoldcorp.comNeither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Corporation’s control. Readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



