TomaGold reports the outcome of its annual meeting

MONTREAL, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TOMAGOLD CORPORATION (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (“TomaGold” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to report the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders, which was held today on a hybrid basis. All the nominees listed in the Corporation’s management proxy circular dated May 30, 2022, were re-elected as directors.

Shareholders holding 53,106,180 shares, or 33.04% of TomaGold’s issued and outstanding shares were present or represented by proxy at the meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Candidate Votes

for %

for Withheld %

withheld David Grondin 48,914,602 92.17% 4,158,054 7.83% Michel E. Labrousse 49,619,256 93.49% 3,453,400 6.51% Jean-Sébastien Jacquetin 49,619,256 93.49% 3,453,400 6.51% Caitlin Jeffs 49,568,470 93.40% 3,504,186 6.60% Albert Contardi 49,568,416 93.40% 3,504,240 6.60% Wanda Cutler 49,619,256 93.49% 3,453,400 6.51%

At the meeting, the shareholders also approved resolutions regarding:

the appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as the Corporation’s external auditors for the current year; and

the continuation of the Corporation’s 10% rolling stock option plan.

About TomaGold

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) is a Canadian mineral exploration corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold mineral properties. TomaGold has interests in five gold properties near the Chibougamau mining camp in northern Quebec: Obalski, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Hazeur and Lac Doda. It also participates in a joint venture with Evolution Mining Ltd. and New Gold Inc., through which it holds a 24.5% interest in the Baird property, near the Red Lake mining camp in Ontario.

Contact:

David Grondin

President and Chief Executive Officer

(514) 583-3490

www.tomagoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Corporation’s control. Readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



