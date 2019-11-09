Top Cannabis Products of 2019 Announced at the Sixth Annual Canadian Cannabis Awards

Following the first full year of legalization, over 31,000 consumer votes on lift.co determined the top cannabis flower and oil products of 2019

Innovation of the Year goes to Solei Renew CBN Oil7ACRES wins Brand of the Year for the second year in a rowSuperette sweeps the newly added retail categories winning Top Retail Store—Single Location and Top Budtender, as well as Startup of the Year; Co-founder and CEO Mimi Lam wins Womxn in Weed-TrailblazerTORONTO, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Three weeks following the first anniversary of legalization, Lift & Co. (the “Company”) (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) tonight announced the top cannabis people, brands, organizations and products of 2019 at the sixth annual Canadian Cannabis Awards (“CCAs”) as selected by consumers and industry experts. A total of 32 awards were announced in both consumers’ choice and judged categories at a black-tie gala at the Fairmont Royal York in downtown Toronto, hosted by Big Brother Canada winner and cannabis ambassador Sarah Hanlon.“The CCAs are the gold-standard for excellence in the industry, and provide award-winners a vital point of differentiation for their investors, partners and consumers going into the next highly competitive, highly regulated, year in Canadian cannabis,” said Matei Olaru, CEO of Lift & Co. “I’m proud of the trusted platform Lift & Co. provides to elevate and help celebrate Canadian cannabis brands that are building the future of cannabis in Canada—the CCAs are one way we underscore our commitment to providing leading information to the industry each year.”As the first CCAs edition to recognize a full year of legal recreational cannabis sales, consumers chose the top cannabis flower and oil products of the year with a record-setting 31,000+ votes. Consumers voted between August 23 and October 25 by sharing a product review and/or purchase receipt on Lift.co.Select top products of the year included:Rossignol by Organigram for Top High THC Bottled Oil,Argyle Softgels by Tweed for Top Cannabis Capsules,Jean Guy by Good Supply for Top Sativa Dominant Preroll,Tangerine Dream by San Rafael ’71 for Top Sativa Flower and,Ruxton (Sour OG) by Broken Coast Cannabis for Top Hybrid Flower.The top people, organizations and brands were determined by expert judging panels following a nationwide nomination process that took place between August 23 and September 20.Highlights of winners in the industry-insider-judged categories include:Retailer Superette, which took home awards in the inaugural Top Retail Store—Single Location and Top Budtender categories, as well as Startup of the Year and Co-founder and CEO Mimi Lam named as this year’s Womxn in Weed—Trailblazer,Solei Renew CBN Oil won for Innovation of the Year for their proprietary THC-to-CBN conversion technique that helped launch the first CBN oil on the Canadian market,Tweed x TerraCycle won the Top Non-Profit/Charity/Community Initiative for the development of the first national recycling program in the Canadian cannabis industry, and7ACRES resonated with the judging panel with their #RespectThePlant campaign to secure the Brand of the Year award. This is the second year in a row The Supreme Cannabis Company won this award.These are the brands, people and products to watch in 2020. The full list of winners can be found below.As the industry gathered to celebrate 2019 and look ahead to another year of growth and maturation, Employer of the Year winner TREC Brands—a Toronto cannabis brand house with a commitment to donate 10% of their profits to the community—launched the 10% for Good initiative at the CCAs and called on the industry in attendance to join them to build a positive legacy by focusing on the broader community. Attendees at the event, and now the public, can give to a choice of four Canadian charities as part of the campaign—Dress for Success Toronto, HXOUSE, Evergreen, and Cannabis Amnesty. Donations are open here until the end of the year.Winner and gala images, b-roll and other assets can be found in this CCAs press kit.Full List of 2019 Canadian Cannabis Award WinnersCONSUMERS’ CHOICEThe top cannabis products—dried flower, oil, capsules, sprays and pre-rolls—are determined by Canadian consumers. Votes were submitted via consumer cannabis reviews and uploaded purchase receipts to Lift.co between August 23 to October 25, 2019. Winners were determined by an algorithm that weighs the volume of submitted reviews and receipts against the overall product rating.Cannabis Products:Top FlowerTop Indica Flower

Pink Kush by San Rafael ’71Top Sativa Flower

Tangerine Dream by San Rafael ’71Top Hybrid Flower

Ruxton (Sour OG) by Broken Coast CannabisTop Oil:Top High CBD Bottled Oil

CBD 25:1 Oil by AphriaTop High THC Bottled Oil

Rossignol by OrganigramTop Balanced Bottled Oil

Midnight Oil by MedReleafTop Cannabis Spray *NEW*

Sativa Oral Spray by Aurora CannabisTop Cannabis Capsules *NEW*

Argyle Softgels by TweedTop Pre-roll *NEW*Top Sativa Dominant Preroll

Jean Guy Preroll by Good SupplyTop Indica Dominant Preroll

Subway Scientist Preroll by RIFFTop Hybrid Preroll

Sense Preroll by SoleiJUDGED CATEGORIESNominees in categories for people, organizations, retail, cultivation, and accessories were collected via nomination submission to CanadianCannabisAwards.com between August 23 and September 20, 2019. Expert judging panels deliberated on the top nominees between September 20 and October 25, 2019. The top accessories of the year were determined by a first-ever budtender judging panel.Organizations & People:Entrepreneur of the Year *NEW*

Pat McCutcheon, CEO & Chairman of the Board & Keith Strachan, President & Director, MediPharm LabsStartup of the Year

SuperetteWomxn in Weed – Trailblazer

Mimi Lam, CEO & Co-Founder, SuperetteInnovation of the Year

Solei Renew CBN Oil by AphriaTop Non-Profit/Charity/Community Initiative

Tweed x TerraCycle national cannabis recycling programBrand of the Year

7ACRES – The Supreme Cannabis CompanyEmployer of the Year

TREC BrandsAccessories:Top Vaporizer

PAX 3, PAX LabsTop Rolling Papers & Cones

Konehedz Pre-Rolled Cones by KonehedzTop Pipe/Bong

Scorpion by Wolf GrindersTop Home Growing Kit

Grobo Premium Grow Box by Grobo PremiumRetail:Top Retail Store—Single Location *NEW*

Superette, 1306 Wellington St., Ottawa, OntarioTop Budtender *NEW*

Ellen McKay from Superette, Ottawa, OntarioCultivation:Top Testing Lab

Keystone LabsTop Trimmer

Twister Trimmer by KeirtonTop Extraction Company

Valens GroWorksTop Nutrients Company

BlueSky OrganicsTop Lighting Company

LumiGrowTop Master Grower *NEW*

Kevin Anderson, Head Grower, Broken Coast CannabisLIFT & CO. SPECIAL AWARDSThese award winners are selected by Lift & Co. staff to recognize contributors who positively impact the quality of the website’s information and who help other consumers find the best products.Top Lift & Co. Reviewer

Shane Sparks, @VapeTheBudTop Lift & Co. Budtender Reviewer *NEW*

Sean O’Reilly, HighlyBeardedThank you to our CCA Gala Partners: Aurora, CanMar Recruitment, the Cronos Group, Flowr, Integra, MNP, ND Supplies, Organigram, Quality Green, and ValensAbout Lift & Co.

Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) is a publicly traded technology company modernizing the cannabis industry.Forward-looking statements

This news release and each of the documents referred to herein contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company.Although Lift & Co. has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release, and subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.SOURCE: Lift & Co. Corp.For further information:

Lift & Co.

Sara McMillen, Director Communications and Government Relations, Lift & Co.

smcmillen@lift.co

1-416-220-9536Nikki Laoutaris, Communications Manager, Lift & Co.

nlaoutaris@lift.co

1-647-464-0148Investor Relations:

Thesis Capital

Prit Singh, 905-510-7636, psingh@thesiscapital.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65e89494-7b54-4c50-ba73-993d1993453f

CBJ Newsmakers