Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, Now Available to Share

– Next week’s contestant lineup included below –

– Interviews available by request –

Download photography from tonight’s episode HERE

– Watch tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv.com or through the Citytv app. New episodes on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv+ –

TORONTO, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Key moments from tonight’s episode include:

  • XPOGO STUNT TEAM (Orillia, ON) shocked the judges with their pogo tricks, flips, and dips; Lilly said they went much higher than she originally thought they would
  • Dog trainer ALEXANDRA CÔTÉ (Thetford Mines, QC) and her furry friends, Tesla and Louka, had the judges smiling ear-to-ear and the crowd chanting, “PUSH THAT GOLD!”
  • Singer SIMA SAXENA (Victoria, BC) performed an original track about her mother and had the judges dancing along to the beat, Lilly said she’d make it her ringtone
  • Magician WILL STELFOX (Vancouver, BC) repulsed the judges when he swallowed five razorblades during his act, Lilly claimed it was “unlike anything [she’d] ever seen.” Howie said it was “beyond words.”
  • Lindsay hit the Golden Buzzer for singer ANICA (Grand-Barachois, NB), who performed a powerful cover of “Unstoppable” by Sia
  • Howie said the COOL GIRAFFES (Edmonton, AB) “put Edmonton on the dance map” with their unified and hard-hitting routine

XPOGO STUNT TEAM – Xtreme Sports

Orillia, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out XPOGO STUNT TEAM’s Performance HERE

ALEXANDRA CÔTÉ – Animal Act

Thetford Mines, QC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out ALEXANDRA CÔTÉ’s Performance HERE

SIMA SAXENA – Singer/Musician

Victoria, BC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out SIMA SAXENA’s Performance HERE

DUO A3 – Circus Act

Quebec City, QC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

ABEBE ERIGETE – Circus Act

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

WILL STELFOX – Magic Act

Vancouver, BC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out WILL STELFOX’s Performance HERE

THE TREVOR SHOW – Vocal Groups

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

AMIR BRANDON – Singer/Musician

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

KONAH RAYNES – Singer/Musician

Ottawa, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

ANICA – Singer/Musician 

Grand-Barachois, NB

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out ANICA’s Performance HERE

TAP DANCE CANADA – Dance Act 

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

MVP DANCE – Dance Act 

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

COOL GIRAFFES – Dance Act 

Edmonton, AB

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out COOL GIRAFFES’ Performance HERE

**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, April 11)

CYDNEE ABBOTT – Dance Act

Oakville, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

MAYA GAMZU – Singer/Musician

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

JAMES ALCOCK – Singer/Musician

Mississauga, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

CHRISTOPHER MAGAS – Singer/Musician

East St. Paul, MB

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

KATHERINE LYNN-ROSE – Singer/Musician

Burlington, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

REESE NELSON – Xtreme Sport

Calgary, AB

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

SYD BOSEL – Comedy Act

Comox, BC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

THE SIGMAZ – Dance Act

Scarborough, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

VOICES ROCK PRIME – Vocal Groups

Mississauga, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

KEVIN FAST – Stunt

Cobourg, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

KNIGHT1 – Singer/Musician

Calgary, AB

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

DARCY MITCHISON – Singer/Musician 

Hamilton, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

BRIAN TYLER – Singer/Musician 

Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, QC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

RAYMOND SALGADO – Singer/Musician 

Vancouver Island, BC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

