Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, Now Available to Share
TORONTO, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Key moments from tonight’s episode include:
- XPOGO STUNT TEAM (Orillia, ON) shocked the judges with their pogo tricks, flips, and dips; Lilly said they went much higher than she originally thought they would
- Dog trainer ALEXANDRA CÔTÉ (Thetford Mines, QC) and her furry friends, Tesla and Louka, had the judges smiling ear-to-ear and the crowd chanting, “PUSH THAT GOLD!”
- Singer SIMA SAXENA (Victoria, BC) performed an original track about her mother and had the judges dancing along to the beat, Lilly said she’d make it her ringtone
- Magician WILL STELFOX (Vancouver, BC) repulsed the judges when he swallowed five razorblades during his act, Lilly claimed it was “unlike anything [she’d] ever seen.” Howie said it was “beyond words.”
- Lindsay hit the Golden Buzzer for singer ANICA (Grand-Barachois, NB), who performed a powerful cover of “Unstoppable” by Sia
- Howie said the COOL GIRAFFES (Edmonton, AB) “put Edmonton on the dance map” with their unified and hard-hitting routine
XPOGO STUNT TEAM – Xtreme Sports
Orillia, ON
Check Out XPOGO STUNT TEAM’s Performance HERE
ALEXANDRA CÔTÉ – Animal Act
Thetford Mines, QC
Check Out ALEXANDRA CÔTÉ’s Performance HERE
SIMA SAXENA – Singer/Musician
Victoria, BC
Check Out SIMA SAXENA’s Performance HERE
DUO A3 – Circus Act
Quebec City, QC
ABEBE ERIGETE – Circus Act
Toronto, ON
WILL STELFOX – Magic Act
Vancouver, BC
Check Out WILL STELFOX’s Performance HERE
THE TREVOR SHOW – Vocal Groups
Toronto, ON
AMIR BRANDON – Singer/Musician
Toronto, ON
KONAH RAYNES – Singer/Musician
Ottawa, ON
ANICA – Singer/Musician
Grand-Barachois, NB
Check Out ANICA’s Performance HERE
TAP DANCE CANADA – Dance Act
MVP DANCE – Dance Act
Toronto, ON
COOL GIRAFFES – Dance Act
Edmonton, AB
Check Out COOL GIRAFFES’ Performance HERE
**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, April 11)
CYDNEE ABBOTT – Dance Act
Oakville, ON
MAYA GAMZU – Singer/Musician
Toronto, ON
JAMES ALCOCK – Singer/Musician
Mississauga, ON
CHRISTOPHER MAGAS – Singer/Musician
East St. Paul, MB
KATHERINE LYNN-ROSE – Singer/Musician
Burlington, ON
REESE NELSON – Xtreme Sport
Calgary, AB
SYD BOSEL – Comedy Act
Comox, BC
THE SIGMAZ – Dance Act
Scarborough, ON
VOICES ROCK PRIME – Vocal Groups
Mississauga, ON
KEVIN FAST – Stunt
Cobourg, ON
KNIGHT1 – Singer/Musician
Calgary, AB
DARCY MITCHISON – Singer/Musician
Hamilton, ON
BRIAN TYLER – Singer/Musician
Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, QC
RAYMOND SALGADO – Singer/Musician
Vancouver Island, BC
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.
