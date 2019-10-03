Top-Rated Stingray Music Mobile App Now Available Free in the US

1000s of handcrafted music channels tuned to the taste of every music fan

MONTREAL, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a music, media, and technology company, today announced that its highly-rated music app (4.8 in the Apple App Store and 4.7 in Google Play) is now available free to everybody in the US. Previously available exclusively to pay-TV subscribers, the Stingray Music app, a mobile music streaming service, offers an unparalleled listening experience of hundred genres like hip-hop, pop, electronic, indie, Christian, jazz, country music, and more! The comprehensive channel selection covers all styles and tastes, from the most mainstream to the most niche. The app is available for free or with an upgrade to Premium for a monthly subscription fee of $3.99 and a discounted price of $0.99 for students.Recently redesigned from the ground up, Stingray Music empowers listeners to easily find the perfect soundtrack for all of life’s moments. Every continuous channel is lovingly curated by a music expert for every moment, place, and mood. Stingray Music is proud to provide a human touch to channel curation, rather than relying on impersonal algorithms used by other streaming services. Stingray Music users describe the app as “current and timeless,” “the best music app ever,” “so fun,” and as having a “fantastic choice of music.”“The Stingray Music mobile app is quickly proving to be a must-have for listeners who want to access all the music they love and discover exciting new musical horizons,” said Mathieu Péloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications of Stingray. “ Stingray Music disrupts what users have come to expect of music apps by providing a reliable lean-back experience. Thanks to our passionate team of music programmers, you can forget guesswork and endless scrolling, the perfect continuous soundtrack for every occasion is only a tap away.” Stingray Music delivers monthly special programming curated by major music events and today’s biggest hitmakers. In October, fans can tune in to an exclusive channel curated by Grammy® and Emmy®-winning and Tony-nominated musician and actor, Harry Connick Jr. After 30 million albums sold worldwide, 13 number-one jazz albums in the United States, and a music, film, television, and Broadway career spanning three decades, the multi-talented artist releases a sensational new record, True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, on October 25 via his new label home Verve Records. Music aficionados can also discover through Stingray’s Rising Star program a channel curated by emerging artist Clairo. The singer/songwriter recognized for her low-key melody-driven tunes and associated with soft, intimate vocals, daydreamy atmosphere, and rumination made her full-length debut with Immunity, in 2019. Special Features*1000s of continuous channelsHundred+ genresUnlimited skipsCustomized listening experience: like songs to increase their rotation, block songs and artists to exclude themGenre, Activity, Mood, Theme, and Era filtersHigh-quality audioSleep timer*All features of the mobile app are available in the ad-supported free version.Available for iOS and Android.About StingrayMontreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com .For more information, please contact:Frédérique Gagnier

