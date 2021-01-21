Topical Drug Delivery Market Size to Reach USD 145.68 Billion by 2027 | Asia Pacific is Estimated to Witness a CAGR of 7.8% in the global market, During the Forecast Period, States Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Topical Drug Delivery market is estimated to reach value of USD 145.68 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The ability to bypass the first-pass metabolism of Topical Drug Delivery delivery process is increasing its popularity of Topical Drug Delivery in the medical sector. The risk and inconveniences associated with intravenous therapy can be ignored through Topical Drug Delivery therapy. Many patients face some difficulties during the process of oral administration. Some patients especially kids do not prefer capsules, liquids, tablets, or chewable tablets because of its smell and aftertaste which may cause vomiting sensation. The availability of Topical Drug Delivery has reduced these difficulties for some patients due to which the demand for Topical Drug Delivery has increased in global market.Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/479 Considerable surge in the overall number of burn injuries, skin and eye disorders along with application of Topical Drug Deliverys in treating such burns and eye disorders, and major increase in prevalence of diabetes will enhance the market growth throughout the forecast period. Moreover, Topical Drug Delivery delivery through the skin offers various benefits such as sustained medicine release, less fluctuation in the proportion of plasma and medicine, and bypassing the first-pass metabolism with increasing patient compliance.Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:In January 2019, Nestlé Skin Health opened a new office in Malaysia, The company has accelerated its business growth through its presence in Kuala Lumpur. In April 2019, Crescita Therapeutics Inc. signed a commercialization license agreement of USD 3.7 Million, with Cantabria Labs, granting Cantabria the exclusive rights to sell and distribute Pliaglis in Italy, Portugal, France, and Spain. Pliaglis is a combination medicine used to numb a small area of skin.In November 2018, Bausch Health Companies Inc. invested in expansion of its contact lens manufacturing capacity at Bausch + Lomb sites in Rochester, N.Y., and Waterford, Ireland.Asia Pacific is estimated to witness a CAGR of 7.8% in the global market, during the forecast period, due to rapid geriatric population, huge healthcare expenditure, and rising disposable income in the region.Key players operating in the topical drug delivery market are Johnson & Johnson, Nestlé SA, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, Merck & Co, Bausch Health Companies, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Hisamitsu Pharmaceuticals, and Encore Dermatology, Inc.Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/479 For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Topical Drug Delivery market based on product form, route, end-use, and regions as follows:Product Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)Semi-SolidSolid FormulationsTransdermal ProductsLiquid FormulationsRoute Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)DermalOphthalmicNasalOthersEnd-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)HospitalsHome HealthcareClinicsDiagnostic CentersBurn CenterClick to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/topical-drug-delivery-market Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)North AmericaU.S.CanadaEuropeGermanyU.K.FranceBENELUXRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanSouth KoreaRest of APACLatin AmericaBrazilRest of LATAMMiddle East & AfricaSaudi ArabiaUAERest of MEA Take a Look at our Related Reports:

About Emergen ResearchEmergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



