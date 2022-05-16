Topicus.com’s subsidiary Total Specific Solutions (“TSS”) acquires a majority share of Sygnity S.A. in Poland

TORONTO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV: TOI) today announced that it has completed the purchase of 72.68% of the shares in Sygnity S.A. (WSE: SGN), for a total consideration of approximately PLN 197 million, through the public tender launched on March 22, 2022.

Sygnity S.A. is a well-established vertical market software solution provider in Poland, focusing on banking, finance and insurance, energy, utilities, industry, local and central administration. Sygnity offers dedicated solutions to each of its markets; all focused on automating mission-critical processes of the target audience. Sygnity had net revenue of PLN 183 million in 2021 and has over 850 employees.

About Topicus.com

Topicus.com is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Topicus.com acquires, builds and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.

