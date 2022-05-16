Tuesday, May 17, 2022Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Topicus.com’s subsidiary Total Specific Solutions (“TSS”) acquires a majority share of Sygnity S.A. in Poland

Topicus.com’s subsidiary Total Specific Solutions (“TSS”) acquires a majority share of Sygnity S.A. in Poland

Topicus.com's subsidiary Total Specific Solutions (“TSS”) acquires a majority share of Sygnity S.A

TORONTO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV: TOI) today announced that it has completed the purchase of 72.68% of the shares in Sygnity S.A. (WSE: SGN), for a total consideration of approximately PLN 197 million, through the public tender launched on March 22, 2022.

Sygnity S.A. is a well-established vertical market software solution provider in Poland, focusing on banking, finance and insurance, energy, utilities, industry, local and central administration. Sygnity offers dedicated solutions to each of its markets; all focused on automating mission-critical processes of the target audience. Sygnity had net revenue of PLN 183 million in 2021 and has over 850 employees.

About Topicus.com

Topicus.com is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Topicus.com acquires, builds and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.

For further information, contact:

Topicus.com Inc.
Jamal Baksh,
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (416) 861-9677


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Prosper Gold Enters into Definitive Agreement to Option Star Project to CAVU Mining
Prosper Gold Enters into Definitive Agreement to Option Star Project to CAVU Mining
Nevada Copper Achieves Key Development Milestones: Paste Plant Commissioning Underway, First Paste Filled Stope; Open Pit Resource Definition Drilling Program Commenced
Nevada Copper Achieves Key Development Milestones: Paste Plant Commissioning Underway, First Paste Filled Stope; Open Pit Resource Definition Drilling Program Commenced