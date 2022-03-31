Torex Gold Releases Results of Technical Report for the Morelos Complex

Media Luna Project extends life of mine through 2033; Attractive operating cost profile maintained

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated)

TORONTO, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) has released an updated technical report (“Technical Report”) for its Morelos Complex, which includes an integrated life of mine plan and economics for the producing El Limón Guajes (“ELG”) Mine Complex (consisting of the ELG Open Pits and ELG Underground) and the development stage Media Luna Project (“ML Project”). Based on the results of the feasibility study included in the Technical Report, and with approval from the Board of Directors on development of the ML Project, the Company also announces 2022 capital expenditure guidance specific to the ML Project as well as an updated multi-year production outlook.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE TECHNICAL REPORT

Key Economics – Base case metal prices

Morelos Complex: Cumulative cash flow of $1,418M and after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $1,040M

ML Project: After-tax NPV (5%) of $458M and after-tax IRR of 16.1%

Long-term metal prices: $1,600/oz Au ($1,700/oz in 2022), $21/oz Ag, and $3.50/lb Cu

Key Economics – Spot case metal prices1

Morelos Complex: Cumulative cash flow of $2,322M and after-tax NPV (5%) of $1,751M

ML Project: After-tax NPV (5%) of $949M and after-tax IRR of 24.9%

Spot metal prices: $1,950/oz Au, $25.50/oz Ag, and $4.70/lb Cu as of March 25, 2022

Morelos Complex Summary – Life of Mine

Life of mine of 11.75 years commencing April 1, 2022 and ending Q4 2033

Annualized gold equivalent (“AuEq”) sold of 374 koz 2 including 280 koz of Au Increased exposure to Cu and Ag with annual payable output of 34.8 Mlb Cu and 1,327 koz Ag

including 280 koz of Au Total cash cost 3 of $809/oz AuEq sold and mine-site all-in sustaining cost 3 of $954/oz AuEq sold

of $809/oz AuEq sold and mine-site all-in sustaining cost of $954/oz AuEq sold Annualized revenue of $605M and mine-site EBITDA3 (excludes corporate items) of $298M

Morelos Complex Summary – Process plant operating at full capacity (through 2027)

Annualized AuEq sold of 450 koz through 2027 when the process plant is operating at full capacity

Total cash cost of $779/oz AuEq sold and mine-site all-in sustaining cost of $929/oz AuEq sold

Annualized revenue of $733M and mine-site EBITDA of $378M

Capital Expenditures

$848M to develop and bring the ML Project into commercial production Includes $85M of underground development during pre-commercial period (Q4 2023 to Q4 2024)

Total sustaining capital expenditures3 of $545M over life of mine

_____________________

1 See also Table 10 for After-Tax Sensitivities to Key Factors for the Morelos Complex and Media Luna Project.

2 Gold equivalent (AuEq) sold includes Au and AuEq values for Ag and Cu sold assuming long-term metal prices of $1,600/oz Au ($1,700/oz in 2022), $21/oz Ag, and $3.50/lb Cu. A summary of life of mine payable production values for Au, Ag and Cu can be found in Table 1 including tonnes processed and average processed grades. Expected recovery and payable factors for Au, Ag and Cu can be found in Table 2.

3 These measures, as well as TCC margin, AISC margin, and sustaining and non-sustaining capital expenditures, are forward looking Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures or Non-GAAP ratios (collectively, “Non-GAAP Measures”). Please see Table 13 for the equivalent historical non-GAAP measure. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the following historic Non-GAAP Measures were reported in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended December 31, 2021, dated February 23, 2022, which is available on the Company’s website (www.torexgold.com) and under the Company’s SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com): EBITDA – $461.6M; TCC – $674/oz Au; TCC margin $1,120/oz Au; AISC – $928/oz; AISC margin – $865/oz Au; sustaining capital costs – $85.3M; and non-sustaining costs – $152.4M. Please note that the AISC and AISC margin do not include corporate G&A and potential sustaining exploration costs, and mine site EBITDA does not include corporate G&A. Please also see the Cautionary Notes on Non-GAAP Measures below.

Total Mineral Reserves of 5,123 koz AuEq at an average grade of 3.90 g/t AuEq4

Initial Mineral Reserves for Media Luna of 3,360 koz AuEq based on 23.0 Mt at 4.54 g/t AuEq

Initiatives underway to realize available upside and build-on on solid base case production/cash flow

Exploration/Drilling: Significant potential to expand Mineral Reserves in the ELG Underground, within the broader Media Luna area, and across the entire land package, which is 75% unexplored

Development of EPO deposit: Potential to be a nearby source of incremental feed over and above the levels anticipated from the ML Project

ELG Underground: Potential to increase throughput with the investment in Portal #3 and utilizing bulk mining in specific zones

Jody Kuzenko, President & CEO of Torex, stated:

“Today we achieve a mission critical milestone in our growth journey with the release of the updated Technical Report for our Morelos Complex and approval from our Board of Directors to proceed with the development of the ML Project. With tremendous future exploration potential, advancing this project is fundamental to setting up our wholly owned flagship Morelos Complex for safe and reliable production, strong free cash flow post the construction period, and lasting economic prosperity for all of those who share stakes in Torex. With this investment, the foundation for the future growth plans of Torex will be firmly laid.

“We always knew that the Media Luna Project would be challenging. The deposit is situated 7 km away from our existing infrastructure, on the other side of a river, and hosts challenging metallurgy. True to the Torex brand, the economics shown in the Technical Report are grounded in operating costs, capital costs, and ramp-up time frames that are both realistic and achievable, accounting for the current inflationary environment, quotes from vendors, and assumptions on sustaining capital expenditures required to responsibly and sustainably operate a 7,500 tpd underground mine.

“Notwithstanding these challenges, it is clear the upside economics of developing the ML Project are compelling. We see significant opportunity to enhance the overall return of the ML Project by filling the mill post 2027 and extending the overall mine life beyond what is implied by reserves. The investment we are making in exploration and drilling in 2022, and going forward, reflects our determination to unlock the resource potential of our entire Morelos Property, and deliver on our goal of developing a multi-decade mining operation.

“Importantly, the ML Project opens up the opportunity for Torex to diversify into becoming a meaningful copper producer – an opportunity that could not have timed the market better. In fact, 20% of revenue of the Morelos Complex is forecast to be attributable to copper, with the percentage increasing as the ML Project ramps up.

“Given the ongoing success of our strategy to cash up ahead of the build, we expect to fund the development of the ML Project using our robust balance sheet, strong forecasted cash flow, and a prudent level of debt. With over $405M of available liquidity at year-end (including $255M in cash), annual projected cash flow from ELG Mine Complex of $190M through year-end 2024 (prior to capital expenditures on the ML Project), and a goal of maintaining a minimum liquidity position of $100M, we are evaluating debt financing in the order of $250M to $300M. Multiple debt financing options are being considered, including a gold prepay, high yield debt, and an expanded credit facility. This financing decision will be made in the months to come.

“There is no doubt that we are well positioned financially, socially, and technically to advance the development of the ML Project while continuing to invest in value accretive exploration – exploration that will both extend the life of mine and continue to further enhance the overall return of the Morelos Complex. The future is here and it’s clear – and in true Torex form, we will now turn our focus onto delivering.”

_____________________

4 Gold equivalent (AuEq) Mineral Reserves account for underlying metal prices and metallurgical recoveries. Breakdown of Mineral Reserves by metal is outlined in Table 11 and a breakdown of Mineral Resources by metal is outlined in Table 12.

SUMMARY OF TECHNICAL REPORT FOR MORELOS COMPLEX

The Technical Report outlines the updated economics of the Morelos Complex in Guerrero, Mexico. The Technical Report includes an integrated mine plan for the ELG Mine Complex as well as the ML Project. Operational and economic estimates are based on a project period commencing April 1, 2022, unless otherwise noted. References to production and metal sold are based on payable levels unless otherwise stated. All values of economic inputs are nominally based, and all amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Table 1: Summary of Technical Report Metrics as of April 1, 2022 Morelos ELG ML Complex Standalone Incremental Total Processed Life of Mine years 11.75 3.5 8.25 Total ore processed kt 39,778 15,931 23,847 Gold (Au) grade processed g/t 2.89 2.91 2.88 Silver (Ag) grade processed g/t 16.7 4.3 25.0 Copper (Cu) grade processed % 0.56 0.12 0.85 Total Payable Sold Gold (Au) koz 3,294 1,330 1,964 Silver (Ag) koz 15,587 661 14,926 Copper (Cu) Mlbs 409 4 405 Gold equivalent (AuEq) koz 4,392 1,347 3,045 Unit Operating Costs (including PTU) ELG Open Pit $/t mined $2.81 ELG Underground $/t ore mined $98.19 ML Underground $/t ore mined $34.04 Processing $/t ore milled $34.54 Site support $/t ore milled $13.47 Transport/Treatment/Refining $/t ore milled $5.67 Total operating cost $/t ore milled $84.15 Total operating cost with royalties $/t ore milled $89.08 Operating Costs Total cash costs – gold equivalent $/oz AuEq $809 $831 Mine-site all-in sustaining costs – gold equivalent $/oz AuEq $954 $1,023 Total cash costs – by-product $/oz Au $545 $820 Mine-site all-in sustaining costs – by-product $/oz Au $739 $1,015 Total Capital Expenditures Non-sustaining $M $850 $2 $848 Sustaining $M $545 $184 $361 Reclamation and closure $M $93 Economics Gross revenue $M $7,106 $2,234 $4,872 Mine-site EBITDA $M $3,503 $1,067 $2,436 Cumulative cash flow $M $1,418 $590 $828 After-tax NPV (5% discount rate) $M $1,040 $582 $458 After-tax IRR % 16.1% Project payback period years 5.8 Base Case Commodity/Currency Gold price $/oz $1,600 $1,600 $1,600 Silver price $/oz $21.00 $21.00 $21.00 Copper price $/lb $3.50 $3.50 $3.50 MXN/USD 20.00 20.00 20.00

Notes to Table 1

Total cash costs – gold equivalent, mine-site all-in sustaining costs – gold equivalent, total cash costs – by-product, mine-site all-in sustaining costs – by-product, non-sustaining and sustaining capital costs and mine-site EBITDA are Non-GAAP Measures. See footnote 3 above and Cautionary Note below on Non-GAAP Measures. AuEq sold includes Au and AuEq values for Ag and Cu assuming long-term metal prices of $1,600/oz Au ($1,700/oz in 2022), $21/oz Ag, and $3.50/lb Cu. Estimates are based on the project period commencing April 1, 2022. All amounts in U.S. dollars.

The updated mine plan and economics outlined for the Morelos Complex in the Technical Report are based on Proven & Probable Mineral Reserves for the ELG Mine Complex and the Media Luna Project. Differences between Mineral Reserves (tonnes and grade) compared to life of mine totals outlined in Table 1, reflect a project period commencing April 1, 2022 compared with Mineral Reserves which have an effective date of December 31, 2021 for the ELG Mine Complex and an effective date of October 31, 2021 for the ML Project. Details on the Company’s Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources can be found in Table 11 and Table 12.

Metal Sold

Over an estimated life of mine of 11.75 years, based on Mineral Reserves, the Morelos Complex is expected to deliver annualized payable sales of 280 koz of gold (“Au”), 1,327 koz of silver (“Ag”), and 34.8 Mlb of copper (“Cu”). On a AuEq basis2, annualized payable AuEq sold over the life of the Morelos Complex is forecast to average 374 koz. AuEq sold is calculated by applying the long-term metal prices of $1,600/oz Au ($1,700/oz in 2022), $21/oz Ag, and $3.50/lb Cu assumed within the base case economics set out in the Technical Report. Metal sales are after metallurgical recoveries and payable factors for Au, Ag, and Cu.

During the period in which the capacity of the processing plant is fully utilized (April 2022 through December 2027), annualized AuEq sold is forecast to average 450 koz. Based on current Mineral Reserves, annual sales are forecast to decline post 2027 when the ML Project becomes the sole source of feed for the processing plant. Initiatives to fill the mill beyond 2027 are currently underway (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Annualized AuEq sold of 374 koz estimated over the life of mine; Annual AuEq sold through 2027 is expected to average 450 koz when the capacity of the processing plant is to be fully utilized

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9618ccf0-797d-4a6f-b1f4-7259c710f3fa

Notes to Figure 1:

AuEq sold includes Au and AuEq values for Ag and Cu assuming long-term metal prices of $1,600/oz Au ($1,700/oz in 2022), $21/oz Ag, and $3.50/lb Cu. A summary of life of mine payable sold values for Au, Ag and Cu can be found in Table 1 including tonnes processed and average processed grades. Expected recovery and payable factors for Au, Ag and Cu can be found in Table 2. 2022 payable AuEq sold includes Q1/22 versus the Technical Report which incorporates estimates over the project period commencing April 1, 2022.

Over the life of the Morelos Complex, approximately 75% of AuEq sold is attributable to Au, approximately 20% to Cu, and the remainder to Ag. The proportion of AuEq sold attributable to Cu is expected to increase materially commencing with start-up of the ML Project, with annual payable Cu of approximately 45 Mlb forecast between 2025 and 2033, representing close to 28% of AuEq sold over this period.

Mining

Ore for the Morelos Complex will be sourced from the ELG Open Pit operation, ELG Underground operation, and ML Project. Production during the near-term will be predominantly supported by ELG Open Pit while longer term production will be supported by the ML Project. Ongoing Reserve growth could extend the current production profile of the ELG Underground beyond 2027 (Figure 2).

Mining activities within the ELG Open Pit operations are expected to decline over the coming years with depletion of the Guajes and El Limón Sur pits in H1 2023 and the El Limón open pit in H2 2024.

Mining activities within the ELG Underground are forecast to run through Q3 2027 based on Mineral Reserves and assume an average daily mining rate of 1,370 tpd between 2022 and 2026. The mining method considered in the ELG Underground is cut-and-fill. Opportunities to transition to lower cost bulk mining are currently being studied, which could result in potentially higher output in the ELG Underground and lower unit costs. The Company also sees significant potential to continue to grow the Mineral Reserves of the ELG Underground, which increased 20% in 2021 following a 15% increase in 2020.

Figure 2: ML Project expected to be the sole source of ore post 2027 based on current Mineral Reserves

Figure 2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27fc720f-9534-4bae-b5f6-111822bfde2d

Notes to Figure 2:

Ore mined in 2022 includes Q1/22 versus the Technical Report which incorporates estimates over the project period commencing April 1, 2022.

The ML Project is being developed with six primary mining zones each with designated infrastructure. At steady-state production, the underground mine is expected to deliver an average rate of 7,500 tpd of ore to the upgraded processing plant. The Technical Report assumes a credible ramp-up to steady-state production with first development ore in Q4 2023. Production stoping is expected to commence in Q2 2024 with the mine achieving commercial production in Q1 2025. The ML Project is expected to be operating at 7,500 tpd in Q1 2027, implying a 3-year ramp-up from first production ore or 3.5 years from first development ore (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Credible ramp-up period of 3 years assumed for the ML Project

Figure 3 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ec08ebd-1faf-40cb-a575-23aaf01b3f7a

The predominant mining method at the ML Project will be longhole stoping. Mined stopes will be filled using paste backfill. The paste plant will be located on surface with access from the south side of the Balsas River. Ore will be conveyed through the 6.5-kilometre Guajes Tunnel, which optimizes the use of existing infrastructure by connecting the processing plant on the north side of the Balsas River to the ML Project on the south side.

Processing

Ore mined from the Morelos Complex (ELG Open Pit, ELG Underground and ML Project) as well as surface stockpiles will be processed through the existing facility located on the north side of the Balsas River. Upgrades to the existing processing plant are required to deal with higher levels of soluble iron and recover elevated levels of copper and silver contained within the ML deposit relative to those found within the ELG Mine Complex. Additions to the current processing plant include a Cu flotation circuit, an FeS flotation circuit, water treatment facility, regrind mill, and variable speed drives on the ball mill.

The current processing facility is expected to operate at 13,000 tpd through September 2024. The current plan is to complete the required tie-ins to the processing plant over a 4-week period in October 2024, with wet commissioning to commence in November 2024. The commissioning period for the flotation circuits is expected to be relatively straight forward, and steady-state throughput of 10,600 tpd is expected to be reached by year-end 2024. Depending on the mix of ore types and sources, a portion of feed will be blended, while other portions will be batched processed over the life of mine.

A separate stockpile of ore mined from the ML Project between Q4 2023 and Q4 2024 will be created to facilitate the wet commissioning of the upgraded processing plant (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Exploration and drilling key to ensuring full capacity utilization in the processing plant post 2027

Figure 4 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9de482bb-2128-48f4-a8ec-ec48410cbf00

Notes to Figure 4:

Ore processed in 2022 includes Q1/22 versus the Technical Report which incorporates estimates over the project period commencing April 1, 2022.

The Company sees significant potential to bolster the long-term production profile of the Morelos Complex by extending the life of the ELG Underground, potentially increasing mining rates in the ELG Underground, potentially developing the nearby EPO deposit, and identifying additional sources of incremental feed across the broader Morelos Property. Incremental sources of higher-grade feed would allow the Company to defer the processing of lower grade stockpiles until later in the mine life.

The upgraded processing plant is expected to result in commercially meaningful recoveries for Cu and improved recoveries for Ag, while maintaining Au recoveries at similar levels to those currently being achieved. Metallurgical recoveries over the life of the Morelos Complex are expected to average 89.8% Au, 80.5% Ag, and 86.4% Cu. The life of mine recoveries, including Media Luna, compare favourably to the current plant configuration recoveries of 89.0% Au, 30.0% Ag and 10.0% Cu.

Table 2: Upgraded processing plant expected to deliver significantly higher recoveries for Cu and Ag Morelos Complex Concentrate Doré/Other Total Au Ag Cu Au Ag Cu Au Ag Cu (koz) (koz) (Mlb) (koz) (koz) (Mlb) (koz) (koz) (Mlb) Life of Mine Recovered to 37.3% 72.6% 82.8% 52.5% 7.9% 3.5% 89.8% 80.5% 86.4% Recovered metal 1,380 15,461 407.4 1,940 1,681 17.2 3,320 17,142 424.6 Payable factor 98.25% 90.00% 96.50% 99.96% 99.50% 96.50% 99.25% 90.93% 96.50% Payable metal 1,354 13,915 392.3 1,940 1,673 16.6 3,294 15,587 408.9

Notes to Table 2:

Recoveries and payable factors are based on the project period commencing April 1, 2022.

Recovered production is subject to payable factors associated with metal contained in concentrate and to a lesser extent doré. Over the life of mine, total payable factors for metals contained in concentrate and doré/other are forecast to average 99.3% Au, 90.9% Ag, and 96.5% Cu (Table 2).

Tailings Management

Tailings from the current processing facility will continue to be deposited in the existing Filtered Tailings Storage Facility. Upon commissioning of the upgraded processing plant, the Company envisions depositing tailings into the depleted Guajes open pit. Over the life of the Morelos Complex, approximately 50% of tailings generated will be deposited into one of the tailings facilities with the remainder used underground as paste back-fill.

Key Infrastructure

The development of the ML Project requires significant investment in infrastructure to access the deposit as well as exploit the deposit, including development of the Guajes Tunnel, South Portal Upper, South Portal Lower and a surface paste plant.

The 6.5-kilometre Guajes Tunnel is a key schedule item as the tunnel will be the primary conduit for moving ore, material, supplies, and personnel between ML on the south side of the Balsas River and the processing plant on the north side. The $76M go forward investment in the Guajes Tunnel, although more capital intensive than concepts outlined in the 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment (the “PEA”), was selected as the superior option given that it provides unfettered access to the entire south side of the Morelos Property, an area the Company believes offers significant resource upside.

The development of South Portal Upper and South Portal Lower will provide access for personnel, materials, and supplies from the south side of the property. These access points will also allow for the development of the upper, middle, and lower portions of the Media Luna deposit in advance of the Guajes Tunnel being completed. In addition, South Portal Lower will allow the Company to commence development of the Guajes Tunnel from the south side of the Balsas River, which will optimize the overall progress of tunnelling. The Company has budgeted advance rates of 6-6.5 metres/day (“m/d”) from north to south and 4.5-5 m/d from south to north. Development of the two southside portals is estimated at $40M over the project period.

The construction of an appropriate surface paste plant on the south side of the Balsas River is also an upgrade over the PEA conceptual design which envisioned cemented rock fill. Paste backfill is a more suitable option for mining the Media Luna deposit given the predominant mining method will be longhole stoping, average size of stopes, overall scale of the underground operation, and more attractive operating cost profile. Construction of the paste plant and associated tailings pipeline is estimated at $78M.

The increase in power requirements associated with the ML Project and upgraded processing facility will require upgrades to the main power line, substation, and switching centre. Overall power demand is expected to increase to a peak load of 60 MW in 2027 from 25 MW in 2022. Power upgrades are estimated at $19M.

Capital Expenditures

Non-sustaining capital expenditures3 over the life of the Morelos Complex are estimated at $850M, including $848M to bring the ML Project into commercial production. The upfront capital investment in the ML Project includes $85M of underground mine development during the pre-commercial mining period between Q4 2023 and Q4 2024 (Table 3).

The upfront capital required to develop the ML Project excludes $124M of direct project expenditures incurred prior to April 1, 2022, of which $37M is related to the Guajes Tunnel and $28M to the development of South Portal Upper and Lower. In addition to the ML Project, approximately $2M is estimated to complete Portal #3 within the ELG Underground.

Of the upfront capital expenditure to develop the ML Project, approximately 60% is related to direct project expenditures and the remainder is associated with indirect expenditures, including $62M related to freight and IMMEX. Of the direct project expenditures, the largest capital outlays are related to underground mine development ($173M), accessing the deposit via the Guajes Tunnel ($76M) as well as South Portal Upper and Lower ($40M), upgrades to the process plant ($98M), and tailings/paste plant ($78M). Of the indirect expenditures, the largest components are contingency ($100M) and EPCM costs ($82M).

Table 3: The ML Project is expected to cost $848M to develop Metrics as of April 1, 2022 Total ($M) Non-Sustaining – Media Luna Project Directs Guajes Portal & Tunnel $75.8 South Portals & Tunnels $40.2 Underground Mine $172.6 Process Plant $98.3 Tailings and Paste Plant $77.8 On-Site Infrastructure $15.0 Off-Site Infrastructure $ 25.9 Total Directs $505.6 Indirects Freight and IMMEX $61.6 Contractor Indirects $20.3 Mobilization, Spares, Vendor Support $26.6 EPCM $81.5 Owners Cost $53.3 Contingency $ 99.5 Total Indirects $342.8 Total Non-Sustaining – Media Luna Project $848.4 Total Non-Sustaining – ELG $ 1.7 Total Non-Sustaining – Morelos Complex $850.1

Notes to Table 3:

Non-sustaining capital expenditures is a Non-GAAP Measure. See footnote 3 above and the Cautionary Note below on Non-GAAP Measures. Estimates are based on the project period commencing April 1, 2022. All amounts in U.S. dollars.

Sustaining capital expenditures over the life of the project are estimated at $545M, implying an average annual spend of $46M. Sustaining capital expenditures include $94M of capitalized stripping within the ELG Open Pit.

Table 4: Annual sustaining capital expenditures expected to average $46M over life of the Morelos Complex Metrics as of April 1, 2022 Total Total Total ($M) ($/t ore) ($/oz AuEq) Total ore processed (kt) 39,778 Total payable gold equivalent sold (koz AuEq) 4,392 Sustaining ELG Open Pit – Capitalized Stripping $93.7 $2.4 $21 ELG Open Pit – Other $24.8 $0.6 $6 ELG Underground $33.8 $0.8 $8 Media Luna Underground $266.0 $6.7 $61 Process Plant $92.8 $2.3 $21 Support equipment leases $ 34.0 $ 0.9 $ 8 Total Sustaining – Morelos Complex $545.1 $13.7 $124

Notes to Table 4:

Sustaining capital expenditure is a Non-GAAP Measure. See footnote 3 above and Cautionary Note below on Non-GAAP Measures. AuEq sold includes Au and AuEq values for Ag and Cu assuming long-term metal prices of $1,600/oz Au ($1,700/oz in 2022), $21/oz Ag, and $3.50/lb Cu. A summary of life of mine payable sold values for Au, Ag and Cu can be found in Table 1 including tonnes processed and average processed grades. Expected recovery and payable factors for Au, Ag and Cu can be found in Table 2. Estimates are based on the project period commencing April 1, 2022. All amounts in U.S. dollars.

Reclamation costs over the life of the project are estimated at $93M.

Operating Costs

Total cash costs (“TCC”)3 and mine-site all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”)3 are expected to average $809/oz AuEq sold and $954/oz AuEq sold over the life of mine. On a by-product basis (net of Cu and Ag credits), TCC and mine-site AISC are expected to average $545/oz Au sold and $739/oz Au sold, respectively.

Table 5: Attractive cost profile maintained with the development of the ML Project Metrics as of April 1, 2022 LOM AuEq Au ($M) ($/oz) ($/oz) Metal Sold Total payable gold equivalent sold (AuEq) 4,392 Total payable gold sold (Au) 3,294 Operating Costs Operating expenses $3,122 $711 $947 Treatment/Refining/Transport $226 $51 $69 Royalties $ 206 $ 47 $ 63 Total cash costs – before adjustments $3,554 $809 $1,079 Silver revenue (by-product) ($1,432) $0 ($99) Copper revenue (by-product) ($ 327 ) $ 0 ($ 435 ) Total cash costs – after adjustments $1,795 $809 $545 Capitalized open pit waste mining $94 $21 $28 Sustaining capital expenditures $451 $103 $138 Reclamation $ 93 $ 21 $ 28 Mine-site all-in sustaining costs $2,433 $954 $739

Note to Table 5:

Total cash costs and mine site all-in sustaining costs are Non-GAAP Measures. See footnote 3 above and Cautionary Note below on Non-GAAP Measures AuEq sold includes Au and AuEq values for Ag and Cu assuming long-term metal prices of $1,600/oz Au ($1,700/oz in 2022), $21/oz Ag, and $3.50/lb Cu. A summary of life of mine payable sold values for Au, Ag and Cu can be found in Table 1 including tonnes processed and average processed grades. Expected recovery and payable factors for Au, Ag and Cu can be found in Table 2. Estimates are based on the project period commencing April 1, 2022. All amounts in U.S. dollars.

At base case metal prices, the Morelos Complex is expected to deliver a TCC margin3 of 50% over the project period and a mine-site AISC margin3 of 41%. Mine-site AISC and margins exclude corporate level costs.

Operating expenses include approximately $25/oz AuEq sold of profit sharing (“PTU”) over the life of the Morelos Complex. PTU has been allocated to mining costs, processing costs and site administration costs. PTU is mandated by the Government of Mexico and is based on taxable profits generated by the mine in Mexico. The breakdown of key unit costs, with and without PTU, is summarized in Table 9.

The Company sees opportunities to reduce unit costs by filling the mill, as fixed costs associated with processing and site general and administrative costs (“G&A”) would clearly benefit from higher capacity utilization in the processing plant post-2027.

Economics

The after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of the Morelos Complex is estimated at $1,040M assuming long-term metal prices of $1,600/oz Au ($1,700/oz in 2022), $21/oz Ag, and $3.50/lb Cu. The after-tax NPV (5%) of the ML Project is estimated at $458M with a projected after-tax IRR of 16.1%.

At spot metal prices, the Morelos Complex has an estimated after-tax NPV (5%) of $1,751M. The after-tax NPV (5%) of the ML Project is estimated at $949M with an implied after-tax IRR of 24.9%. Spot case economics (as of March 25, 2022) assume metal prices of $1,950oz Au, $25.50/oz Ag, and $4.70/lb Cu.

The NPV and IRR estimates outlined in the March 2022 Technical Report are predicated on a project period commencing April 1, 2022 (Table 6).

Table 6: NPV of Morelos Complex $1,040M at base case prices; NPV rises to $1,751M at spot prices Metrics as of April 1, 2022 Morelos ELG ML Morelos ELG ML Complex Standalone Incremental Complex Standalone Incremental Base Case Metal Prices Spot Case Metal Prices Economics Gross revenue $M $7,106 $2,234 $4,872 $8,738 $2,626 $6,112 EBITDA $M $3,503 $1,067 $2,436 $4,969 $1,428 $3,541 After-tax NPV (0%) $M $1,418 $590 $828 $2,322 $823 $1,499 After-tax NPV (5%) $M $1,040 $582 $458 $1,751 $802 $949 After-tax NPV (10%) $M $778 $572 $206 $1,355 $781 $575 After-tax IRR % 16.1% 24.9% Project payback period years 5.8 5.3 Long-Term Metal Prices Gold price $/oz $1,600 $1,600 $1,600 $1,950 $1,950 $1,950 Silver price $/oz $21.00 $21.00 $21.00 $25.50 $25.50 $25.50 Copper price $/lb $3.50 $3.50 $3.50 $4.70 $4.70 $4.70

Notes to Table 6:

EBITDA is a Non-GAAP Measure. See footnote 3 above and the Cautionary Note below on Non-GAAP Measures. Estimates are based on the project period commencing April 1, 2022. All amounts in U.S. dollars.

Owing to the intermingled nature of the ML Project with the existing ELG Mining Complex (ELG standalone case), the NPV and IRR had to be calculated with a view to fairly illustrating the value of the ML Project. The after-tax NPV of the ML Project was calculated as the difference between the NPV of the Morelos Complex and the NPV of the ELG standalone case using constant discount rates. The IRR and payback period for the ML Project were calculated using the differential between the after-tax cash flow of the Morelos Complex and the ELG standalone case. The calculation of NPV and IRR under all cases include reclamation/closure costs.

The ELG standalone case excludes a portion of underground Mineral Reserves, which would be processed after Q3 2025. This is because, without the development of the ML Project, it would not be economic to process the remaining Mineral Reserves, as the ELG Underground would not be able to support the overhead of operating the processing plant and site administration post depletion of open pit reserves and surface stockpiles.

Given the underlying exploration potential of the broader Morelos Property, including a number of well supported targets, Torex expects to build on the point in time economics set out in the Technical Report by extending Mineral Reserves within the existing deposits, potentially bringing new deposits such as the nearby EPO deposit into Reserves, and identifying new sources of incremental feed beyond the ML Project. The focus on drilling is not only to extend the current life of the Morelos Complex, but to bolster medium-term production by filling the mill beyond 2027; on the current reserve case, this is when the ML Project becomes the sole source of feed, and the processing plant will be under utilized.

The economics of the Morelos Complex and the ML Project are highly sensitive to changes in metal prices as well as estimated operating and capital costs (see Table 10 for a detailed sensitivity analysis).

ESG & Permitting

As the Morelos Complex evolves, Torex will continue to build on its reputation as an industry leader in ESG. The health and safety of the Company’s workforce and surrounding communities will be attended to in all aspects of the design and construction of the ML Project. The Company’s robust environmental and social management systems will extend from the ELG Mine Complex to the ML Project, with a commitment to meet or surpass environmental regulatory requirements while doing zero harm to the natural environment. The planned hybrid mining fleet (battery electric and diesel) at the ML Project will also contribute to the Company’s ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

All required surface rights to land for ongoing operations at the ELG Mine Complex and for the direct development of the ML Project have been secured through long-term lease agreements. Relationships with local communities remain positive and productive on both the north and south sides of the Balsas River, through the implementation of 11 unique community development agreements (CODECOPs) that promote local community and economic development.

The ELG Mine Complex has all necessary permits allowing for operations. An environmental permit modification (“MIA Modification”) was granted in March 2021 to allow for early works outside of the existing permit boundary to access the Media Luna deposit on the south side of the Balsas River. In July 2021, the Company applied for a ‘MIA-Integral’ to allow for integrated operations at the ELG Mine Complex and the ML Project. There are no major technical or social risks that have been identified, and approval is expected in the first half of 2022. In addition, the Company will require authorization from utility authorities to increase the power draw for the ML Project, through a connection to the regional 230kV power line system for the higher electricity loads for the ML Project. An environmental permit modification is also planned for submission in the second half of 2022 for the future in-pit tailings storage facility.

The Company will continue to achieve compliance with voluntary ESG performance standards such as the World Gold Council Responsible Gold Mining Principles, the International Cyanide Management Code, and the Mexican federal environmental agency’s “Industria Limpia” (Clean Industry) certification. In addition, the future in-pit tailings storage facility is being designed in accordance with the new Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management.

FUNDING AND LIQUIDITY

Torex plans to fund the development of the ML Project through internal cash flow as well as a prudent level of long-term debt. The Company has also taken initiatives to reduce price uncertainty during the development of the ML Project. At year-end, Torex had $256M of cash, no long-term debt and total liquidity of $406M, including $150M available on the Company’s undrawn credit facility.

Leveraging the base case economics outlined in the Technical Report, the Company expects to generate average annual cash flow of approximately $190M (approximately $290M at spot case metal prices) prior to capital expenditures on the ML Project between 2022 and 2024. The projected cash flow through 2026 includes annual corporate G&A of $20M and an assumed annual exploration/drilling scenario of $35M, expenditures which were not included in the asset level economics in the Technical Report.

Figure 5: Debt financing expected to support strategic priorities during build-out of the ML Project

Figure 5 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcf87ba7-c962-4a38-b6eb-b7878237e503

Notes to Figure 5:

Projected year-end cash balances based on cash flow profile outlined in March 2022 Technical Report using base case metal prices of $1,600/oz Au ($1,700/oz in 2022), $21/oz Ag and $3.50/lb Cu. Cash flows adjusted to reflect an additional $20M annually of Corporate G&A and $35M annually of exploration/drilling through 2026. Debt of $275MM assumed within funding scenario and includes debt servicing costs (interest rate of 7%), a four-year term, and a bullet repayment in 2026.

Based on the current projections, assumptions noted previously and a desire to maintain $100M of liquidity throughout the build, Torex plans to finance the remaining expenditures through long-term debt. The Company plans to be in a position to execute on a debt financing in H2 2022 assuming favourable market conditions and pricing. Debt options currently being investigated include a gold prepay, high yield debt, and/or expanded credit facility. Depending on the debt vehicle chosen, Torex anticipates debt financing in the range of $250M to $300M.

The Company recently executed monthly forward price contracts on future gold production to reduce downside price risk during the build-out of the ML Project. The hedges represent approximately 25% of forecast gold production between Q4 2022 and Q4 2023. Details of the forward contracts are as follows:

Q4 2022: 30 koz in total at an average gold price of $1,910/oz

FY 2023: 108 koz in total at an average gold price of $1,924/oz

Management will continue to monitor market conditions and may enter into additional contracts to minimize downside price risk during the build-out of the ML Project.

2022 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE FOR ML

With Board approval granted for the development of the ML Project, the Company anticipates investing $220M to $270M in the development of the ML Project with an additional $20M of non-sustaining capital expenditures3 related to infill drilling at the ML Project and other expenditures. Annual production and cost guidance for 2022 remains unchanged from the levels outlined in January 2022 (Table 7).

Table 7: Torex expects to invest $220 to $270M towards the development of the ML Project in 2022 2022 Guidance 2022 Guidance Updated Original Gold Production koz 430 to 470 430 to 470 Total Cash Costs $/oz $695 to $735 $695 to $735 All-in Sustaining Costs $/oz $980 to $1,030 $980 to $1,030 Sustaining Capital Expenditures Capitalized Waste $M $50 to $60 $50 to $60 ELG Sustaining $M $35 to $45 $35 to $45 Total Sustaining $M $85 to $105 $85 to $105 Non-Sustaining Capital Expenditures ELG Non-Sustaining $M $15 to $20 $15 to $20 Media Luna Project $M $220 to $270 na Media Luna Infill Drilling/Other $M $ 20 na Non-Sustaining Capital Expenditures $M $255 to $310 Pending

Notes to Table 7:

Total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs, sustaining capital expenditures and non-sustaining capital expenditures are Non-GAAP Measures. See footnote 3 above and Cautionary Note below on Non-GAAP Measures.

3-YEAR OUTLOOK

Based on the results of the updated Technical Report, the Company has updated its 3-year production outlook to incorporate AuEq payable production2 from the ML Project commencing in 2024. The updated outlook forms the new base case for production from the Company’s Morelos Complex. Initiatives to further improve upon the mine plans are underway, including further potential optimizations at the ELG Mine Complex (Table 8).

Table 8: Multi-year outlook bolstered by production from the ML Project starting in 2024 Payable Production Guidance Multi-Year Outlook 2022 2023 2024 2025 Updated Outlook (Morelos Complex) Gold koz 430 to 470 420 to 460 - - Gold equivalent koz - - 385 to 425 415 to 455 Prior Outlook (ELG Complex standalone) Gold koz 430 to 470 400 to 450 300 to 350 -

Notes to Table 8:

Gold equivalent (AuEq) payable production includes Au and AuEq values for Ag and Cu assuming long-term metal prices of $1,600/oz Au, $21/oz Ag, and $3.50/lb Cu. A summary of life of mine payable sold values for Au, Ag and Cu can be found in Table 1 including tonnes processed and average processed grades. Expected recovery and payable factors for Au, Ag and Cu can be found in Table 2.

The increase in the Company’s production outlook in 2023 reflects optimizations to the ELG Open Pit and ELG Underground since Torex’s inaugural outlook was released in September 2021. The forecast increase AuEq production in 2024 reflects the benefit of AuEq production from the ML Project versus the prior estimate which only assumed Au production from the ELG Mine Complex. Production in 2025 is expected to increase over 2024 given the benefit of higher proportion of feed as the ML Project continues to ramp-up.

TECHNICAL SESSION TO BE HELD ON APRIL 1, 2022

A technical session (“Technical Session”) to discuss the results set out in the Technical Report will be held tomorrow morning (Friday, April 1, 2022). The live webcast is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM ET and will last approximately 3 hours. The Technical Session will be hosted by the management team of Torex.

In order to join the webcast, participants must register in advance through the registration link. Once registered, the live webcast can be accessed through the event portal link.

Following the Technical Session, a link of the webcast will be posted to the Company’s website (www.torexgold.com).

TECHNICAL REPORT AND QUALIFIED PERSONS

The Technical Report titled ELG Mine Complex Life of Mine Plan and Media Luna Feasibility Study with an effective date of March 16, 2022, and a filing date of March 31, 2022, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 for the Morelos Complex, has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Readers are encouraged to read the Technical Report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions and exclusions that relate to the Mineral Resource, Mineral Reserves and feasibility study related to the integrated project. The Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this press release in respect of the Morelos Mineral Reserve estimate and the Mineral Resource estimate has been approved by Johannes (Gertjan) Bekkers P.Eng. the Director of Mine Technical Services with Torex, and a “Qualified Person”. Mr. Bekkers is a registered member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario, has worked the majority of his career in open pit and underground hard rock mining in Canada and overseas in progressively senior engineering roles with relevant experience in mine design and planning, mining economic viability assessments, and mining studies.

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this press release in respect of the “Highlights of the Technical Report”, the “Summary of Technical Report for Morelos Complex”, including the Tables and Figures referred to therein, but excluding the section titled “Funding and Liquidity” other than paragraph 2 of “Funding and Liquidity” has been approved by Robert Davidson P.E., the Vice President of M3 Engineering & Technology Corp, and a “Qualified Person”. Mr. Davidson is a Registered Professional Engineer in good standing in the State of Arizona, has practiced his profession for 16 years and he has been directly involved in the development of the infrastructure, capital cost, operating cost, and financial modelling for the ML Project.

All other disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this press release including the “2022 Capital Expenditure Guidance for ML” and the “3-Year Outlook”, including the Tables referred to therein, has been reviewed and approved by David Stefanuto P.Eng. the Executive Vice President, Technical Services and Capital Projects, and a “Qualified Person”. Mr. Stefanuto is a registered member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario, with more than 25 years of experience working in both surface and underground mining operations.

ABOUT TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.

Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City. The Company’s principal asset is the Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes (“ELG”) Mining Complex, Media Luna Project, processing plant and related infrastructure. Commercial production from the Morelos Complex commenced on April 1, 2016 and an updated Technical Report for the Morelos Complex was released in March 2022. Torex’s key strategic objectives are to extend and optimize production from the ELG Mining Complex, de-risk and advance Media Luna to commercial production, build on ESG excellence, and to grow through ongoing exploration across the entire Morelos Property.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has presented certain future non-GAAP financial measures (“Non-GAAP Measures”) in this presentation within the meaning of National Instrument 52-112 – Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures. Total cash costs per ounce of gold (Au) or gold equivalent (AuEq) sold (“TCC”), total cash costs margin per ounce of gold or AuEq sold, mine-site all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold or AuEq sold (“AISC”), mine site AISC margin, mine-site earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“mine-site EBITDA”), sustaining capital expenditures and non-sustaining capital expenditures included in this news release are Non-GAAP Measures. Non-GAAP Measures have no standard meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), the financial reporting framework used by the Company, and may not be comparable to other issuers. The Company believes that these measures, while not a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance or financial position of the Company. Please see Table 13 for the equivalent historical non-GAAP measure. For a detailed reconciliation of each historical Non-GAAP Measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please refer to the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended December 31, 2021, dated February 23, 2022, which is available on the Company’s website (www.torexgold.com) and under the Company’s SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com). Please note that in this news release, the AISC, AISC margin, potential sustaining exploration costs and mine-site EBITDA do not include Torex corporate G&A.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, information with respect to proposed exploration, development, construction and production activities and their timing, the results set out in the Technical Report including the feasibility study of the ML Project, including, as applicable; mineral resource estimates, reserve estimates and potential mineralization; the estimates of capital and sustaining costs; assumed metal payable factors; projected revenues and cash flows; estimated net present values and anticipated internal rates of return; estimated payback period; future production, operating costs, total cash costs and mine-site sustaining costs and other expenses and other economic parameters; expected mine life or project life; expected mine, mill and metal production and metallurgical recoveries; the initiatives underway to realize available upside and build-on the solid base case production and cash flow; the Company’s future exploration potential; expectation that the ML Project will set up the Morelos Complex for safe and reliable production, free cash flow post the construction period, and lasting economic prosperity for all of those who share stakes in the Company; with the investment in the ML Project, the foundation for the future growth plans of the Company will be firmly laid; the economics set out in the Technical Report are grounded in operating costs, capital costs, and ramp-up time frames being both realistic and achievable; the expected further improvement in the ML Project’s economics due to the abundance of prospectivity on the south side of the Morelos Property; the opportunity for the Company to diversify into becoming a meaningful copper producer; the ongoing success of the Company’s strategy to cash up ahead of the build; the expected funding of the development of ML using the Company’s robust balance sheet, strong forecasted cash flow, and a prudent level of debt; liquidity at year-end including the undrawn revolving debt facility; projected cash flow from ELG through year-end 2024; goal of maintaining a minimum liquidity position; the evaluation debt financing and expected timing on a financing decision; expectation that the Company is well positioned financially, socially, and technically to advance the development of ML Project while continuing to invest in value accretive exploration that will both extend the life of mine and continue to further enhance the overall return of the Morelos Complex; the 2022 expenditure guidance, including anticipated non-sustaining capital expenditures; the updated 3 year production outlook; plans to further optimize the ELG Mine Complex; the expected increase in production in 2025; initiatives planned to fill the mill beyond 2027; opportunities to transition to lower cost long-hole stoping at ELG which could result in potentially higher throughput in the ELG Underground and lower unit costs; assumed ramp up period to commercial production for the ML Project; the planned upgrades and additions to the process plant to process the ore from ML; expected availability of stockpiles to wet commission the upgraded process plant; tailings management plans; belief that the southside of the Morelos Property offers significate resource upside; the expected access that the South Portals will provide in advance of the completion of the Guajes Tunnel; the increased power demands of the ML Project. potential to reduce unit costs by filling the mill; the estimated NPV and implied IRR; the expected incremental benefit of ML to ELG; the exploration potential of the broader Morelos Property; expectation to build-on the point in time economics by extending reserves within the existing deposits, potentially bringing new deposits such as EPO into reserves, and identifying new sources of incremental feed beyond ML; the focus on drilling to extend the current life of the Morelos Complex and to bolster medium term production by filling the mill beyond 2027, when the processing plant will be under utilized with ML the sole source of feed; intention to attend to the health and safety of the Company’s workforce and the surrounding communities in the design and construction of the ML Project; commitment to meet or surpass environmental regulatory requirements while doing zero harm to the natural environment; planned hybrid mining fleet; expected approval of the permit authorizing the operations for the ML Project; plans to continue to achieve compliance with ESG performance standards; plans to fund the development of ML through internal cash flow as well as a prudent level of long-term debt; expected cash flow generation prior to the capital expenditures on the ML Project, including expected corporate G&A and exploration/drilling expenditures; and desire to maintain $100M of liquidity. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as “plans”, “expect”, “outlook”, “forecast” “estimate”, “near-term”, “long term”, “opportunity”, “potential”, “plan”, “envision”, “beyond”, “commitment” and “ongoing” or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “can”, “may”, “would”, “will”, occur, or “will be” taken or achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, forward-looking statements and assumptions pertaining to the following: risk associated with skarn deposits including grade variability; fluctuation in gold, copper and other metal prices; commodity price risk; currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability to realize the results of the feasibility study; uncertainty regarding the inclusion of inferred mineral resources in the mineral resource estimate and the ability to upgrade the mineral resources to a higher category, uncertainty regarding the ability to convert any part of the mineral resource into mineral reserves, uncertainty involving resource estimates and the ability to extract those resources economically, or at all; uncertainty involving drilling programs and the ability to expand and upgrade existing resource estimates; ability to obtain the timely supply of services, equipment and materials for the operation of the ELG Mine Complex and the design, development and construction of the ML Project; the regulatory process and actions; ability to finance the ML Project on reasonable terms, and those risk factors identified in the Technical Report and the Company’s annual information form and MD&A. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions discussed in the Technical Report and such other reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Table 9: Summary of Unit Operating Costs Metrics as of April 1, 2022 Q2/22 to Q4/24 2025+ Life of Mine (Total) (Total) (Total) Physicals Total ore mined – ELG Open Pit kt 9,528 0 9,528 Total waste mined – ELG Open Pit kt 71,121 0 71,121 Total mined – ELG Open Pit kt 80,649 0 80,649 Total ore mined – ELG Underground kt 1,404 1,145 2,549 Total ore mined – ML Underground kt 806 22,210 23,017 Net stockpile drawdowns kt 887 3,798 4,685 Total ore processed kt 12,624 27,154 39,778 Operating Unit Costs (with PTU) ELG Open Pit $/t mined $2.81 $0.00 $2.81 ELG Underground $/t ore mined $96.25 $100.56 $98.19 ML Underground $/t ore mined $44.77 $33.65 $34.04 Processing $/t ore milled $32.63 $35.43 $34.54 Site support $/t ore milled $11.49 $14.39 $13.47 Operating Unit Costs (without PTU) ELG Open Pit $/t mined $2.67 $0.00 $2.67 ELG Underground $/t ore mined $95.10 $99.12 $96.90 ML Underground $/t ore mined $44.77 $33.00 $33.42 Processing $/t ore milled $31.65 $34.78 $33.79 Site support $/t ore milled $10.85 $13.98 $12.99 Total Operating Cost ELG Open Pit $M $215.2 $10.9 $226.1 ELG Underground $M $133.7 $113.3 $247.0 ML Underground $M $36.8 $733.0 $769.8 Processing $M $399.6 $944.6 $1,344.2 Site support $M $137.0 $379.7 $516.7 Transport/Treatment/Refining $M $12.3 $213.4 $225.7 Employee profit sharing $M $56.7 $55.0 $111.7 Capitalized stripping $M ($ 44.5 ) ($ 49.2 ) ($ 93.7 ) Total operating cost $M $946.8 $2,400.7 $3,347.5 Total operating cost $/t ore milled $75.00 $88.41 $84.15

Notes to Table 9:

Operating unit costs (mining, processing, site administration, and total) are Non-GAAP Measures. See footnote 3 and Cautionary Note above on Non-GAAP Measures. Estimates are based on the project period commencing April 1, 2022. All amounts in U.S. dollars.

Table 10: After-tax Sensitivities to Key Factors ($400) ($200) ($100) Base Case $100 $200 $400 Gold Price – Long-term $/oz $1,200 $1,400 $1,500 $1,600 $1,700 $1,800 $2,000 Morelos Complex – NPV (5%) $M $378 $733 $890 $1,040 $1,186 $1,331 $1,617 ML Incremental – NPV (5%) $M $49 $277 $371 $458 $538 $616 $764 ML Incremental – IRR % 6.4% 12.2% 14.3% 16.1% 17.7% 19.1% 21.8% ($1.50) ($1.00) ($0.50) Base Case $0.50 $1.00 $1.50 Copper Price – Long-term $/lb $2.00 $2.50 $3.00 $3.50 $4.00 $4.50 $5.00 Morelos Complex – NPV (5%) $M $728 $839 $945 $1,040 $1,127 $1,210 $1,291 ML Incremental – NPV (5%) $M $149 $259 $364 $458 $544 $626 $705 ML Incremental – IRR % 9.3% 11.9% 14.2% 16.1% 17.7% 19.3% 20.7% ($6.00) ($4.00) ($2.00) Base Case $2.00 $4.00 $6.00 Silver Price – Long-term $/oz $15.00 $17.00 $19.00 $21.00 $23.00 $25.00 $27.00 Morelos Complex – NPV (5%) $M $998 $1,013 $1,027 $1,040 $1,054 $1,068 $1,081 ML Incremental – NPV (5%) $M $418 $432 $445 $458 $471 $484 $497 ML Incremental – IRR % 15.3% 15.6% 15.8% 16.1% 16.3% 16.6% 16.8% (30%) (20%) (10%) Base Case 10% 20% 30% Media Luna Project Capex $M $594 $678 $763 $848 $933 $1,018 $1,102 Morelos Complex – NPV (5%) $M $1,211 $1,155 $1,099 $1,040 $981 $919 $856 ML Incremental – NPV (5%) $M $629 $573 $517 $458 $399 $337 $274 ML Incremental – IRR % 24.4% 21.2% 18.4% 16.1% 14.0% 12.2% 10.5% (30%) (20%) (10%) Base Case 10% 20% 30% Sustaining Capex $M $316 $361 $406 $452 $497 $542 $587 Morelos Complex – NPV (5%) $M $1,121 $1,095 $1,068 $1,040 $1,013 $986 $958 ML Incremental – NPV (5%) $M $514 $496 $477 $458 $439 $420 $400 ML Incremental – IRR % 17.3% 16.9% 16.5% 16.1% 15.7% 15.3% 14.9% (30%) (20%) (10%) Base Case 10% 20% 30% Opex $M $2,330 $2,663 $2,996 $3,329 $3,662 $3,995 $4,328 Morelos Complex – NPV (5%) $M $1,490 $1,342 $1,193 $1,040 $876 $700 $512 ML Incremental – NPV (5%) $M $719 $636 $550 $458 $353 $237 $110 ML Incremental – IRR % 20.7% 19.3% 17.8% 16.1% 14.0% 11.5% 8.3% (2.0%) (1.5%) (1.0%) Base Case 1.0% 1.5% 2.0% Gold recovery % 87.8% 88.3% 88.8% 89.8% 90.8% 91.3% 91.8% NPV (5%) $M $985 $999 $1,013 $1,040 $1,068 $1,082 $1,095 ML Incremental NPV (5%) $M $428 $436 $444 $458 $473 $480 $487 ML Incremental IRR % 15.5% 15.6% 15.8% 16.1% 16.4% 16.5% 16.7%

Notes to Table 10:

Estimates are based on the project period commencing April 1, 2022. All amounts in U.S. dollars. Sustaining capital expenditures exclude $94M of capitalized stripping.

Table 11: Mineral Reserves for the Morelos Complex Tonnes Au Ag Cu Au Ag Cu AuEq AuEq (kt) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (koz) (koz) (Mlb) (g/t) (koz) El Limón Guajes Open Pit (ELG OP) Proven 4,900 3.95 4.6 0.14 623 719 15 4.00 630 Probable 5,471 2.35 4.5 0.12 414 784 15 2.39 421 Proven & Probable 10,371 3.11 4.5 0.13 1,037 1,503 30 3.15 1,051 El Limón Guajes Underground (ELG UG) Proven 110 7.23 10.5 0.59 25 37 1 7.38 26 Probable 2,566 5.68 5.7 0.22 469 474 13 5.74 474 Proven & Probable 2,675 5.74 5.9 0.24 494 511 14 5.81 500 Media Luna Underground (ML UG) Proven - - - - - - - - - Probable 23,017 2.81 25.6 0.88 2,077 18,944 444 4.54 3,360 Proven & Probable 23,017 2.81 25.6 0.88 2,077 18,944 444 4.54 3,360 Surface Stockpiles Proven 4,808 1.35 3.1 0.07 209 484 7 1.38 213 Probable - - - - - - - - - Proven & Probable 4,808 1.35 3.1 0.07 209 484 7 1.38 213 Total Morelos Complex Proven 9,817 2.72 3.9 0.11 858 1,240 23 2.75 869 Probable 31,054 2.96 20.2 0.69 2,959 20,202 472 4.26 4,254 Proven & Probable 40,871 2.90 16.3 0.55 3,817 21,442 495 3.90 5,123

Notes to accompany summary Mineral Reserve table:

Mineral Reserves were developed in accordance with CIM (2014) guidelines. Rounding may result in apparent summation differences between tonnes, grade, and contained metal content Surface Stockpile mineral reserves are estimated using production and survey data and apply the same AuEq formula as ELG Open Pits and ELG Underground. AuEq of Total Reserves is established from combined contributions of the various deposits. The qualified person for the mineral reserve estimate is Johannes (Gertjan) Bekkers, P. Eng., Director of Mine Technical Services. The qualified person is not aware of mining, metallurgical, infrastructure, permitting, or other factors that materially affect the Mineral Reserve estimates. Notes to accompany the ELG Open Pit Mineral Reserves: Mineral Reserves are founded on Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, with an effective date of December 31, 2021, for ELG Open Pits (including El Limón, El Limón Sur and Guajes deposits). ELG Open Pit Mineral Reserves are reported above a diluted cut-off grade of 1.1 g/t Au. ELG Low Grade Mineral Reserves are reported above a diluted cut-off grade of 1.0 g/t Au. It is planned that ELG Low Grade Mineral Reserves within the designed pits will be stockpiled during pit operation and processed during pit closure. Mineral Reserves within the designed pits include assumed estimates for dilution and ore losses. Cut-off grades and designed pits are considered appropriate for a metal price of $1,400/oz Au and metal recovery of 89% Au. Mineral Reserves are reported using a gold price of US$1,400/oz, silver price of US$17/oz, and copper price of US$3.25/lb. Average metallurgical recoveries of 89% for gold and 30% for silver and 10% for copper. ELG AuEq = Au (g/t) + Ag (g/t) * (0.0041) + Cu (%) * (0.1789), accounting for metal prices and metallurgical recoveries. Notes to accompany the ELG Underground Mineral Reserves: Mineral Reserves are founded on Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, with an effective date of December 31, 2021, for ELG Underground (including Sub-Sill and ELD deposits). Mineral Reserves were developed in accordance with CIM guidelines. El Limón Underground mineral reserves are reported above an in-situ ore cut-off grade of 3.58 g/t Au and an in-situ incremental cut-off grade of 1.04 g/t Au Cut-off grades and mining shapes are considered appropriate for a metal price of $1,400/oz Au and metal recovery of 89% Au. Mineral Reserves within designed mine shapes assume mechanized cut and fill mining method and include estimates for dilution and mining losses. Mineral Reserves are reported using a gold price of US$1,400/oz, silver price of US$17/oz, and copper price of US$3.25/lb Average metallurgical recoveries of 89% for gold and 30% for silver and 10% for copper ELG AuEq = Au (g/t) + Ag (g/t) * (0.0041) + Cu (%) * (0.1789), accounting for metal prices and metallurgical recoveries. Notes to accompany the ML Underground Mineral Reserves: Mineral Reserves are based on Media Luna Indicated Mineral Resources with an effective date of October 31st, 2021. Media Luna Underground Mineral Reserves are reported above a diluted ore cut-off grade of 2.2 g/t AuEq Media Luna Underground cut-off grades and mining shapes are considered appropriate for a metal price of $1,400/oz Au, $17/oz Ag and $3.25/lb Cu and metal recoveries of 85% Au, 79% Ag, and 91% Cu. Mineral Reserves within designed mine shapes assume long-hole open stoping, supplemented with mechanized cut-and-fill mining and includes estimates for dilution and mining losses. Media Luna AuEq = Au (g/t) + Ag (g/t) * (0.011188) + Cu (%) * (1.694580), accounting for metal prices and metallurgical recoveries

Table 12: Mineral Resources for the Morelos Complex Tonnes Au Ag Cu Au Ag Cu AuEq AuEq (kt) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (koz) (koz) (Mlb) (koz) (g/t) El Limón Guajes Open Pit (ELG OP) Measured 5,727 3.89 5.0 0.13 716 919 17 3.93 724 Indicated 11,027 2.37 4.7 0.12 842 1,660 28 2.41 856 Measured & Indicated 16,754 2.89 4.8 0.12 1,557 2,579 45 2.93 1,580 Inferred 812 1.80 3.5 0.08 47 90 1 1.83 48 El Limón Guajes Underground (ELG UG) Measured 584 7.24 10.0 0.52 136 187 7 7.37 138 Indicated 3,968 6.11 7.1 0.27 779 900 23 6.18 789 Measured & Indicated 4,551 6.25 7.4 0.30 915 1,088 30 6.34 927 Inferred 1,380 4.88 6.2 0.25 217 275 8 4.95 220 Media Luna Underground (ML UG) Measured - - - - - - - - - Indicated 25,380 3.24 31.5 1.08 2,642 25,706 602 5.38 4,394 Measured & Indicated 25,380 3.24 31.5 1.08 2,642 25,706 602 5.38 4,394 Inferred 5,991 2.47 20.8 0.81 476 3,998 106 4.05 780 EPO Measured - - - - - - - - - Indicated - - - - - - - - - Measured & Indicated - - - - - - - - - Inferred 8,019 1.52 34.6 1.27 391 8,908 225 3.97 1,024 Total Morelos Complex Measured 6,311 4.20 5.5 0.17 852 1,106 24 4.25 862 Indicated 40,375 3.28 21.8 0.73 4,263 28,266 653 4.65 6,039 Measured & Indicated 46,685 3.41 19.6 0.66 5,114 29,373 677 4.60 6,901 Inferred 16,202 2.17 25.5 0.95 1,131 13,271 340 3.98 2,071

Notes to accompany summary Mineral Resource table:

CIM (2014) definitions were followed for Mineral Resources. Mineral Resources are depleted above a mining surface or to the as-mined solids as of December 31, 2021. Mineral Resources are reported using a gold price of US$1,550/oz, silver price of US$20/oz, and copper price of US$3.50/lb. AuEq of total Mineral Resources is established from combined contributions of the various deposits. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Numbers may not add due to rounding. The estimate was prepared by Mr. John Makin, MAIG, a consultant with SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. Mr. Makin is independent of the company and is a “Qualified Person” under NI 43-101. Notes to accompany the ELG Mineral Resources: The effective date of the estimate is December 31, 2021. Average metallurgical recoveries are 89% for gold, 30% for silver and 10% for copper. ELG AuEq = Au (g/t) + (Ag (g/t) * 0.0043) + (Cu (%) * 0.1740). AuEq calculations consider both metal prices and metallurgical recoveries. Notes to accompany the ELG Open Pit Mineral Resources: Mineral resources are reported above a cut-off grade of 0.9 g/t Au. Mineral Resources are reported inside an optimized pit shell, underground mineral reserves at ELD within the El Limón shell have been excluded from the open pit Mineral Resources. Notes to accompany ELG Underground Mineral Resources: Mineral Resources are reported above a cut-off grade of 2.6 g/t Au. The assumed mining method is underground cut and fill. Mineral Resources from ELD that are contained within the El Limón pit optimization and that are not underground Mineral Reserves have been excluded from the underground Mineral Resources. Notes to accompany ML Mineral Resources: The effective date of the estimate is October 31, 2021. Mineral Resources are reported above a 2.0 g/t AuEq cut-off grade. Metallurgical recoveries at Media Luna (excluding EPO) average 85% for gold, 79% for silver, and 91% for copper. Metallurgical recoveries at EPO average 85% for gold, 75% for silver, and 89% for copper. Media Luna (excluding EPO) AuEq = Au (g/t) + (Ag (g/t) * 0.011889) + (Cu (%) * 1.648326). EPO AuEq = Au (g/t) + Ag (g/t) * (0.011385) + Cu % * (1.621237). AuEq calculations consider both metal prices and metallurgical recoveries. The assumed mining method is from underground methods, using a combination of long hole stoping and, cut and fill.

Table 13: Operating and Financial Results Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Results Lost time injury frequency (12-month rolling) /million hours

worked 0.14 0.26 0.15 0.14 0.15 Total recordable injury frequency (12-month rolling) /million hours

worked 2.32 2.44 2.52 2.32 2.52 Gold produced oz 109,411 111,229 130,649 468,203 430,484 Gold sold oz 109,391 118,989 133,063 468,823 437,310 Total cash costs 2 $/oz 764 727 579 674 672 Total cash costs margin 2 $/oz 1,034 1,059 1,268 1,120 1,099 All-in sustaining costs 2 $/oz 1,079 900 886 928 924 All-in sustaining costs margin 2 $/oz 719 886 961 865 847 Average realized gold price 2 $/oz 1,798 1,786 1,847 1,794 1,771 Financial Results Revenue $M 202.0 216.7 251.6 855.8 789.2 Cost of sales $M 135.1 142.6 143.0 529.3 532.0 Earnings from mine operations $M 66.9 74.1 108.6 326.5 257.2 Impairment loss $M 41.2 - - 41.2 - Net income $M (0.5 ) 36.5 91.9 151.7 109.0 Per share – Basic $/share (0.01 ) 0.43 1.07 1.77 1.27 Per share – Diluted $/share (0.01 ) 0.41 1.05 1.71 1.25 Adjusted net earnings 2 $M 32.4 42.9 60.9 180.0 135.7 Per share – Basic 2 $/share 0.38 0.50 0.71 2.10 1.59 Per share – Diluted 2 $/share 0.38 0.50 0.71 2.09 1.58 EBITDA 2 $M 62.4 119.7 165.9 461.6 413.0 Adjusted EBITDA 2 $M 104.6 119.3 158.5 490.8 431.4 Cost of sales $/oz 1,235 1,198 1,075 1,129 1,217 Cash from operating activities $M 94.6 87.8 137.1 330.0 342.1 Cash from operating activities before changes in non-cash operating working capital $M 87.4 100.2 140.8 365.2 328.8 Free cash flow 2 $M 37.3 29.4 86.9 97.9 192.0 Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments $M 255.7 221.6 206.2 255.7 206.2 Net cash 2 $M 252.4 217.8 161.6 252.4 161.6

Notes to Table 13:

This is an extract from the MD&A and should be read in conjunction with the MD&A and the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements and related notes for the year ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted net earnings, total cash costs, total cash costs margin, all-in sustaining costs, all-in sustaining costs margin, average realized gold price, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and net cash are non-GAAP financial measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures” for further information and a detailed reconciliation to the comparable IFRS measures in the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, dated February 23, 2022, available on Torex Gold’s website (www.torexgold.com) and under the Company’s SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com).



CBJ Newsmakers