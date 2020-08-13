Toronto and Ottawa businesses facing economic downturn, says AHMADZAI of Taleam Systems

OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taleam Systems recently conducted a survey which found that almost all businesses support COVID-19 vaccine and that many businesses have been impacted by the pandemic. This report is shared by Taleam Systems CEO Meladul Haq Ahmadzai.

Canada’s major cities are facing economic downturn due to COVID-19 lockdown and slow progress towards vaccine development. Meladul Haq Ahmadzai of Taleam Systems says while lockdown is starting to ease across the country, but the health situation in Canada is likely to rise. Ahmadzai says, “To simply put it, economic growth in Ottawa and Toronto dropped significantly.”Statistics Canada reports that the economy only grew by 4.5 percent in May after lockdowns ended (the latest stats on Canada’s economy). During the pandemic, gas prices also reached low of anytime in both cities. The population have declined in public transportation because of COVID-19 pandemic according to data.Ahmadzai also echoes that the flow of goods between Canada-US border helped ease the COVID-19 situation in the country. He says, “Goods between the two countries helped Canadians put food on the table, but this may change if store staffs contract coronavirus disease.” Recently, media reports show that truckers are worried about their health when it comes to delivering Canadian goods to USA.Ontario and Quebec provinces reports one of the highest rates of Coronavirus cases in the country. Premier of Ontario Doug Ford is focusing on supporting small businesses locally. In Ottawa (the National Capital Region), hotels remain empty, seniors’ home is a major cause of COVID-19 transmission, and many businesses have closed. Ahmadzai says, “There is a leadership problem and lack of clear communication regarding COVID-19.”About Taleam Systems:

Taleam Systems is a technology business based in Ottawa, Canada that provides technology solutions to medical clinics and hospitals. To learn more about Taleam Systems, visit the website www.taleamsystems.com Media contact:

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai

CEO, Taleam Systems

Phone: 613-521-9229



