Toronto based ISP CIK Telecom is launching Canada-wide Mobility Service

MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CIK Telecom, a leading Telecom Company based in Markham, Ontario, announced the launch of their new Mobility service in Canada and will provide affordable mobile phone plans for Canadians to enjoy with “Bring Your Own Device” service. With their Fibre to the Markham City project coming into action, CIK aims to expand and serve more people by adding a new service line to their portfolio.

CIK Telecom offers various kinds of telecom services such as high-speed internet, Fibre internet, home phone, TV packages, and home security and now they have also added mobile phone plans to the list. The new mobility service is proof of CIK expanding and aiming for a change and growth towards technology and innovation.“We plan to not only expand our services but help cater to people with the best prices and services. People deserve a better option and we will provide them one,” said Jordan Deng, CEO of CIK Telecom. Widely known for their internet bundle services, CIK mobility also has bundle plans including home internet services with a 40% off from the regular price. The Mobility services will come with various features such as $0 Activation fee, no contract, and unlimited Canada-wide talk with unlimited international texting.To make the sign-up process simple for everyone, CIK has made it very easy to get the CIK mobility services in 3 steps –Pick & Pay for your plan online

Wait for your SIM card to arrive in the mail

Activate & enjoy

To know more about CIK Mobility service, please visit www.ciktel.com/mobility/plans or call at 416-848-1517.CIK is also investing in the future technology of Fibre internet in cities like Markham and Gravenhurst where almost every residential and commercial building will have access to super high-speed internet of up to 10 Gbps. CIK Super Fibre is the most advanced internet technology which transfers data at the speed of light. With every new emerging technology and innovation, CIK aims to use every opportunity to take a step forward and provide a better solution and a better service for their customers.About CIKFounded in 2003, CIK Telecom is a leading telecommunication company in Canada registered as a licensed carrier with CRTC (Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunication Commission). CIK provides High speed cable and DSL internet, Fibre internet, Digital Home Phone, IP TV and Home Monitoring. As of today, CIK has over 400 employees and over 200,000 customers in Canada with offices other than in Canada located in China, Vietnam, India and Morocco.ContactJack Donsocial.cik@ciktel.com(416)-848-1517



