Toronto Community Housing adding staffing and service hubs to Seniors-only portfolio as part of Tenants First initiative to support aging in place

Toronto, ON, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toronto Community Housing (TCHC) is moving forward with the first stage of implementing an Integrated Service Model (ISM) for seniors housing that will support senior tenants to age in place, have successful tenancies and enjoy a better quality of life.The model has been designed and developed by TCHC and the City of Toronto with input from the Toronto Central Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) and senior tenants. The TCHC Seniors Housing Unit will begin implementing the model this month in 18 buildings in the southeast area of the city. More buildings will implement the model in 2021 and 2022.Once fully implemented, by the end of 2022, the ISM will support improved housing services more than 14,000 low-income senior tenants (age 59+) living in 83 seniors-designated buildings across the city.The model includes four key innovations:A new staffing model that establishes new roles, increases staffing levels, assigns dedicated staff for specific buildings, and delivers a new staff training curriculum on aging-related topicsNew seniors-specific operating policies and procedures in priority areas, including communication, safety, unit/building condition, housing retention and moreSeniors Health and Wellness Hubs, located in select TCHC seniors-buildings. The hubs will offer a range of social and health services for tenants and other seniors living in the communityDesignated Care Coordinators (funded through the Toronto Central LHIN) aligned to City of Toronto neighbourhood teams who will support identified seniors buildings within their neighbourhood. Care Coordinators will work with TCHC staff to ensure tenants can access the health supports they need.TCHC’s Seniors Housing Unit hosted a virtual information session on December 8 to inform TCHC seniors about the changes and a new advisory committee, consisting of senior tenants, which will provide input to TCHC and the City on the implementation of the model. City staff will also support the project by evaluating the ISM to ensure it is making a difference in the lives of senior tenants.Quotes“Implementing the Integrated Service Model is a key deliverable of the City’s Tenants First plan. The model will provide the improvements that senior tenants living in Toronto Community Housing have told us they want and need. It will deliver services to seniors in ways that meets their specific needs and, more importantly, it will build relationships of trust between housing staff and the senior tenants they serve.”—Mayor John Tory“The Integrated Service Model reflects our commitment to enabling our senior tenants to age in place in comfort and with dignity. The model improves the delivery of housing services with an increased focus on issues that affect housing stability, and it increases access to health and community support services for seniors through better integration of community agencies within each of our seniors-designated buildings.”—TCHC President and CEO Kevin MarshmanAbout Toronto Community HousingToronto Community Housing (www.torontohousing.ca) is Canada’s largest social housing provider. We are owned by the City of Toronto and provide homes for nearly 60,000 low- and moderate-income households in more than 100 of the city’s neighbourhoods. Our buildings represent a $10-billion public asset.TCHC Media Line

