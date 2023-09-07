Toronto Film School Forges Partnership with Toronto International Film Festival™

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toronto Film School (TFS) will get the red-carpet treatment at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), thanks to a newly inked partnership between the city’s two leading film institutions.

Under the agreement, a select group of TFS students will gain access to exclusive TIFF conference passes, granting them the opportunity to attend screenings of this year’s all-star lineup of cutting-edge films, as well as the chance to rub shoulders with filmmakers, producers, agents, distributors, and critics from all corners of the world. Participating students will also have the opportunity to attend TIFF’s specially curated events, workshops, and seminars, all of which are led by industry veterans and other key players in the film ecosystem over the course of the festival, taking place between September 7th and 17th.

Toronto Film School’s Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning President, Andrew Barnsley, celebrated the new partnership between TFS and TIFF as an incredible networking opportunity for the school’s aspiring creative professionals to get a behind-the-scenes look at the industry they’ll be joining when they graduate.

“By being part of this globally celebrated event, students will gain invaluable firsthand knowledge about the industry, as well as unprecedented exposure to international cinema,” Barnsley said.

“They’ll also have the opportunity to engage in discussions with industry luminaries, which will undoubtedly be a transformative experience for those looking to establish their mark on the film landscape – offering a window into the latest trends, technologies, and creative approaches driving the cinematic world today.”

TFS – which was recently named one of The Hollywood Reporter’s 15 Top Global Film Schools – is proud to showcase their talented alumni and faculty. They hosted their first ever Kickoff to TIFF event on Wednesday, September 6th at their flagship campus of 460 Yonge St., where they celebrated their faculty and alumni who have projects premiering at TIFF, and announced new scholarships and awards with industry partners for TFS students.

In addition to its partnership with TIFF, TFS has also signed on to sponsor a number of industry events during this year’s festival, including:

TFS’s support of these events will create additional networking opportunities for our community of students, faculty and alumni to come together to celebrate film and the burgeoning domestic screen-based industries.

Additionally, TFS has also been granted the opportunity to film the next installment of Inside Track – its docuseries aimed at increasing awareness around potential careers in the Canadian film and television industry – at the 48th annual festival.

About Toronto Film School:

Toronto Film School (TFS) is a globally acclaimed, industry-focused, private career college located in the heart of downtown Toronto, Canada. Its curriculum is delivered by award-winning faculty who are still actively working in their fields, and thus reflects the industry challenges of today, preparing students to succeed in the rapidly growing film, TV and creative industries. TFS’s three locations include its flagship, 17,000-square-foot studio campus, which features five studios, motion-capture technology, and Hollywood-grade equipment. TFS offers its specialized training through both on-campus and online programs, including Film Production, Video Production, Acting for Film, TV & the Theatre, Writing for Film & TV, Graphic Design & Interactive Media, Video Game Design & Animation, and Video Game Design & Development. TFS students graduate set-ready and industry-ready with a professional portfolio in 12 to 24 months.

About Toronto International Film Festival:

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is a not-for-profit cultural organization whose mission is to transform the way people see the world through film. An international leader in film culture, TIFF projects include the annual Toronto International Film Festival in September; TIFF Bell Lightbox, which features five cinemas, learning and entertainment facilities; and innovative national distribution program Film Circuit. The organization generates an annual economic impact of $200 million CAD. TIFF Bell Lightbox is generously supported by contributors including Founding Sponsor Bell, the Province of Ontario, the Government of Canada, the City of Toronto, the Reitman family (Ivan Reitman, Agi Mandel and Susan Michaels), The Daniels Corporation and RBC. For more information, visit tiff.net.



CBJ Newsmakers