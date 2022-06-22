Toronto Police Association Responds to Workplace Harassment & Discrimination Review Released by Toronto Police Service

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In response to a report released by the Toronto Police Service regarding Workplace Harassment and Discrimination, the Toronto Police Association continues to take action and do its part to support members and advocate for meaningful changes in policing.

“The findings from the Workplace Harassment Review are not shocking to anyone and are in line with the comments and feedback we receive from members,” said Jon Reid, President of the TPA. “All members deserve to come to work and be free from unwanted harassment or discrimination. The work they do every day can be dangerous and stressful, they deserve a workplace that is safe and supportive.”

The Toronto Police Association has long held the position that harassment or discrimination, on any basis, is inappropriate and toxic to the workplace. As the Association continues to support its members, the TPA will:

Further efforts to raise awareness among members of the support and services available, as the subject of a complaint, a witness to an incident, or as a victim. The Association offers support to all members.

Provide a Workplace Harassment and Discrimination session to the TPA Executive and its Officers on the topic of creating psychologically safe, respectful, and productive workplaces to further assist and support our members.

Continue to encourage members of the Service who may not see themselves in the role of Steward to get involved with Association activities and membership engagement.

Recognizing that workplace harassment and discrimination are issues that extend beyond policing in Toronto, the Toronto Police Association will add the topic to its fall meeting of the Big 10. The Big 10 is a group of the largest police associations in Canada and they meet regularly to discuss matters from collective bargaining, political advocacy and shared interests affecting members.

“The time for action is now,” continued Reid. “Our members have had enough of reviews and strategies. Meaningful steps can be taken by the Service right now. For instance, the investigators at Professional Standards are skilled, thorough, and conduct themselves and their cases with integrity. What’s needed is a process that ensures these investigations operate with autonomy, without any real or perceived involvement from other areas of the Service.”

The Toronto Police Association has asked the Service to be an active participant in any implementation of the Review’s recommendations and will table proposals again with the Toronto Police Services Board to enshrine these rights and protections in collective agreements. This will ensure that all workplace parties acknowledge their role and accountability to provide members with a workplace that is free of discrimination or harassment.

