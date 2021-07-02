Toronto Police Association Statement on the Death of Detective Constable Jeffrey Northrup

TORONTO, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The tragic loss of Detective Constable Jeffrey Northrup is undeniably heartbreaking. The Toronto Police Association sends our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fellow police officers of Jeffrey Northrup, a hardworking, dedicated family man with a long line of service.

While they are often unsung heroes, Toronto Police Officers are the backbone of community safety and their role as officers comes at a heavy price. At any given moment, a police officer’s day could turn fatal as was the case with Detective Constable Jeffrey Northrup.

Today, the City of Toronto takes a pause and recognizes the sacrifice that this officer made for the citizens of Toronto. We also recognize police officers everywhere who demonstrate unmatched bravery – even under the most life-threatening circumstances.

As we all grapple with this tragedy, the Toronto Police Association will be providing its full support to the family and to all of our members, including mental health resources, grief counselling, and outreach programs.

Detective Constable Jeffrey Northrup will be remembered as a devoted police officer who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting our community.

Toronto Police Association

The Toronto Police Association represents approximately 8,000 full-time and part-time uniform and civilian members of the Toronto Police Service. Our members include frontline police officers, criminal investigators, community response officers, parking enforcement officers, communications operators, court officers, civilian specialists and support staff.

Please visit our website for more information.

https://www.tpa.ca

For Media Inquiries:

Laura Silver, External Communications

647-984-6136

CBJ Newsmakers