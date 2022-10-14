Toronto Region Board of Trade to Host Toronto Mayoral Debate

Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Members of the media are invited to a Toronto Mayoral Debate hosted by the Toronto Region Board of Trade one week ahead of the city’s municipal elections. The 90-minute program will include opening remarks from the Board’s President and CEO, Jan De Silva, followed by a formal debate among five mayoral candidates. The debate will be moderated by Steve Paikin, Host of TVO’s The Agenda. The event will be followed by a media availability on site.

The debate will be streamed live on TVO’s YouTube and Twitter channels. [JLW1]

Candidates participating include:

John Tory

Gil Penalosa

Sarah Climenhaga

Stephen Punwasi

Chloe Brown

Media interested in attending are to RSVP to Andrew Perez, Media Relations Manager, Toronto Region Board of Trade.

Date:

Monday, October 17th, 2022

Time:

2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location:

The Carlu

444 Yonge Street

Toronto, Ontario

M5B 2H4



