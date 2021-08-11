Wednesday, August 11, 2021Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q2 2021 Results

Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q2 2021 Results

Total Energy Services Inc

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights
($000’s except per share data)

  Three months ended June 30   Six months ended June 30
    2021     2020   Change     2021     2020   Change
Revenue $ 84,876   $ 70,770   20 %   $ 178,066   $ 205,038   (13 %)
Operating loss   (4,089 )   (37,161 ) (89 %)     (9,508 )   (26,632 ) (64 %)
EBITDA (1)   19,716     12,886   53 %     36,433     43,789   (17 %)
Cashflow   16,462     13,793   19 %     31,794     35,704   (11 %)
Net loss   (2,136 )   (28,845 ) (93 %)     (5,743 )   (24,121 ) (76 %)
Attributable to shareholders   (2,108 )   (28,765 ) (93 %)     (5,687 )   (24,093 ) (76 %)
                       
Per Share Data (Diluted)                      
EBITDA (1) $ 0.44   $ 0.29   52 %   $ 0.81   $ 0.97   (16 %)
Cashflow $ 0.37   $ 0.31   19 %   $ 0.70   $ 0.79   (11 %)
                       
Attributable to shareholders:                      
Net loss $ (0.05 ) $ (0.64 ) (92 %)   $ (0.13 ) $ (0.53 ) (75 %)
                       
Common shares (000’s)(4)                      
Basic   44,830     45,081   (1 %)     44,950     45,084   -  
Diluted   45,066     45,081   -       45,158     45,084   -  
                       
                June 30   December 31  
Financial Position at               2021   2020 Change
Total Assets             $ 811,615   $ 849,579   (4 %)
Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion) 210,132     238,937   (12 %)
Working Capital (2)               127,201     138,940   (8 %)
Net Debt (3)               82,931     99,997   (17 %)
Shareholders’ Equity               492,259     510,987   (4 %)
                       

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Total Energy’s results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 reflect challenging but improving industry conditions in North America and lower Australian activity levels as compared to the second quarter of 2020. Included in the financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $0.6 million of non-recurring equipment reactivation costs. $8.1 million was recorded during the second quarter of 2021 under various COVID-19 relief programs, including the forgiveness of $2.5 million of loans received in 2020 under the United States Paycheck Protection Program.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

    Three months ended June 30   Six months ended June 30
    2021     2020   Change   2021     2020   Change
Revenue $ 25,740   $ 14,170   82 % $ 54,311   $ 57,195   (5 %)
EBITDA (1) $ 4,708   $ 1,864   153 % $ 10,976   $ 10,082   9 %
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   18 %   13 % 38 %   20 %   18 % 11 %
Operating days(2)   1,235     440   181 %   2,773     2,606   6 %
Canada   563     72   682 %   1,647     1,529   8 %
United States   467     41   1,039 %   768     368   109 %
Australia   205     327   (37 %)   358     709   (50 %)
Revenue per operating day(2), dollars $ 20,842   $ 32,205   (35 %) $ 19,586   $ 21,947   (11 %)
Canada   15,625     14,417   8 %   16,175     16,833   (4 %)
United States   19,340     25,537   (24 %)   19,046     21,239   (10 %)
Australia   38,590     36,957   4 %   36,433     33,346   9 %
Utilization   14 %   5 % 180 %   16 %   14 % 14 %
Canada   8 %   1 % 700 %   11 %   10 % 10 %
United States   39 %   3 % 1,200 %   33 %   11 % 200 %
Australia   45 %   72 % (38 %)   40 %   78 % (49 %)
Rigs, average for period   97     98   (1 %)   98     106   (8 %)
Canada   79     80   (1 %)   80     82   (2 %)
United States   13     13   -     13     19   (32 %)
Australia   5     5   -     5     5   -  

(1)  See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2)  Operating days includes drilling and paid stand-by days.

Drilling activity in North America for the second quarter of 2021 was higher compared to the same period in 2020. Second quarter Canadian industry activity levels improved from the historic lows experienced in 2020 and market share gains in the United States drove a significant year over year increase in operating days despite a more muted increase in United States industry activity relative to Canada. Australian industry activity was lower on a year over year basis due to reduced drilling programs and prolonged wet weather conditions that restricted field activity. The first of two Australian drilling rigs removed from service in the third quarter of 2020 for recertification and upgrades was completed during the second quarter and commenced operations in late April 2021. Second quarter CDS segment revenue increased by 82% in 2021 compared to 2020 despite a decrease in revenue per operating day arising from changes in the geographic revenue mix and the mix of equipment operating.   Despite incurring $0.6 million of non-recurring equipment reactivation costs during the second quarter of 2021 as several idle drilling rigs were put back into service in the United States and one rig was returned to service in Australia, ongoing cost management, efficiencies of scale and the receipt of COVID-19 relief funds contributed to the significant year over year second quarter improvement in segment EBITDA. Three mechanical double drilling rigs were decommissioned in Canada during the second quarter of 2021, bringing the current Canadian drilling rig fleet to 77 rigs.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

    Three months ended June 30   Six months ended June 30
    2021     2020   Change   2021     2020   Change
Revenue $ 6,053   $ 4,782   27 % $ 13,788   $ 21,615   (36 %)
EBITDA (1) $ 3,324   $ 865   284 % $ 5,290   $ 4,731   12 %
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   55 %   18 % 206 %   38 %   22 % 73 %
Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 7,111   $ 9,001   (21 %) $ 16,198   $ 22,265   27 %
Pieces of rental equipment   10,630     10,640   -     10,630     10,640   -  
Canada   9,670     9,710   -     9,670     9,710   -  
United States   960     930   3 %   960     930   3 %
Rental equipment utilization   8 %   5 % 60 %   8 %   9 % (11 %)
Canada   7 %   5 % 40 %   8 %   8 % -  
United States   12 %   11 % 9 %   12 %   28 % (57 %)
Heavy trucks   80     87   (8 %)   80     87   (8 %)
Canada   56     63   (11 %)   56     63   (11 %)
United States   24     24   -     24     24   -  

(1)  See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Second quarter revenue in the RTS segment increased as compared to 2020 due to higher Canadian industry activity levels and the commencement of several major Canadian projects that were delayed in the first quarter of 2021 due to COVID-19 and other health and safety concerns unrelated to the Company’s operations or personnel. During the quarter the RTS segment realized a $1.6 million gain on the sale of access matting, underutilized rental equipment and older heavy trucks.   While second quarter revenue increased 27% on a year over year basis, excluding the gain on sale of equipment, segment EBITDA increased 102% as a result of ongoing efforts to right-size this segment’s Canadian operating infrastructure and the receipt of COVID-19 funds.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

    Three months ended June 30   Six months ended June 30
    2021     2020   Change   2021     2020   Change
Revenue $ 33,657   $ 30,212   11 % $ 67,813   $ 70,956   (4 %)
EBITDA (1) $ 7,682   $ 5,886   31 % $ 11,257   $ 11,116   1 %
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   23 %   19 % 21 %   17 %   16 % 6 %
Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end   27,420     33,200   (17 %)   27,420     33,200   (17 %)
Canada   11,840     18,440   (36 %)   11,840     18,440   (36 %)
United States   15,580     14,760   6 %   15,580     14,760   6 %
Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2)   47 %   65 % (28 %)   45 %   67 % (33 %)
Canada   31 %   52 % (40 %)   31 %   53 % (42 %)
United States   74 %   97 % (24 %)   67 %   99 % (32 %)
Sales backlog at period end, $ million $ 57.5   $ 43.8   31 % $ 57.5   $ 43.8   31 %

(1)  See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2)  Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

The year over year increase in the CPS segment’s second quarter revenue was due primarily to higher fabrication sales and increased equipment overhaul activity. Quarterly rental fleet utilization began to recover following the return of 6,500 horsepower of rental compression in late 2020 due to the bankruptcy of a United States customer, with a 20% increase in horsepower on rent at June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021.   Ongoing cost management, increased overhead absorption as a result of higher fabrication activity and the receipt of COVID-19 relief funds contributed to a significant year over year improvement in second quarter EBITDA margin.   The fabrication sales backlog continued to recover during the second quarter of 2021, with a $9.8 million, or 21% increase from March 31, 2021 and a 55% increase from the low of $37.0 million recorded at September 30, 2020.  

Well Servicing (“WS”)

    Three month ended June 30   Six months ended June 30
    2021     2020   Change   2021     2020   Change
Revenue $ 19,426   $ 21,606   (10 %) $ 42,154   $ 55,272   (24 %)
EBITDA (1) $ 4,667   $ 5,739   (19 %) $ 9,819   $ 13,490   (27 %)
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   24 %   27 % (11 %)   23 %   24 % (4 %)
Service hours(2)   22,201     21,497   3 %   51,134     63,027   (19 %)
Canada   8,303     3,191   160 %   25,425     19,743   29 %
United States   3,449     1,430   141 %   6,060     7,001   (13 %)
Australia   10,449     16,876   (38 %)   19,649     36,283   (46 %)
Revenue per service hour(2), dollars $ 875   $ 1,005   (13 %) $ 824   $ 877   (6 %)
Canada   686     599   15 %   659     656   -  
United States   664     803   (17 %)   674     746   (10 %)
Australia   1,095     1,099   -     1,084     1,023   6 %
Utilization(3)   21 %   15 % 40 %   27 %   28 % (4 %)
Canada   16 %   6 % 167 %   25 %   19 % 32 %
United States   27 %   11 % 145 %   24 %   27 % (11 %)
Australia   40 %   64 % (38 %)   38 %   69 % (45 %)
Rigs, average for period   83     83   -     83     83   -  
Canada   57     57   -     57     57   -  
United States   14     14   -     14     14   -  
Australia   12     12   -     12     12   -  

(1)  See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2)  Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.
(3)  The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

WS segment revenue decreased in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to 2020 as a result of lower activity levels in Australia that was due in part to prolonged wet weather conditions that restricted field activity.   The increase in North American activity from the severely depressed levels experienced during the second quarter of 2020 was driven by the substantial improvement in oil prices over the past year and increased well abandonment activity in Canada.

Corporate

Total Energy continued to focus on the safe and efficient operation of its business and the preservation of its balance sheet strength and financial liquidity during the second quarter of 2021. Bank debt was reduced by $18.6 million, or 8%, during the quarter. The Company also resumed share buybacks under its normal course issuer bid with the purchase of 529,100 shares at an average price of $4.26 (including commissions). There were 44,600,000 common shares outstanding at June 30, 2021.

The Company exited the second quarter of 2021 with $127.2 million of positive working capital (including $29.2 million of cash) and $113 million of available credit under its $255 million of revolving bank credit facilities.   The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding debt at June 30, 2021 was 2.75%.

Outlook

While oil and natural gas prices remained relatively strong during the second quarter of 2021 and North American activity levels began to improve from the historic lows experienced following the COVID-19 outbreak and collapse in oil prices, producers generally remained disciplined with their capital expenditure budgets. Wet weather and the removal of two drilling rigs in Australia from service for recertification and upgrades negatively impacted second quarter Australian activity compared to 2020.

North American activity levels continue to modestly improve and in late-July the second Australian drilling rig returned to service. The CDS segment currently has 16 rigs operating in Canada, eight in the United States and four in Australia. Drilling activity is usually a leading indicator for industry activity levels and current activity levels in Total Energy’s other business segments have improved in concert with increased drilling activity. Current indications are that North American industry activity levels will continue to improve during the remainder of 2021 provided oil and natural gas prices remain relatively stable.

In response to increasing activity levels and longer lead times for certain equipment due to global supply chain issues, the Board of Directors of Total Energy has approved an increase to the Company’s 2021 capital expenditure budget to $26.7 million. Included in this $13.1 million increase is $8.0 million for upgrades to several drilling rigs and new drill pipe and $5.1 million of light duty vehicles for use in all business segments. The rig upgrades are in response to specific customer requests and include pressure upgrades and the addition of walking systems and bi-fuel capacity as Total Energy continues to collaborate with its customers to minimize the environmental impact of drilling operations and increase the capabilities of the Company’s drilling rig fleet. The light duty vehicle capital expenditure relates to 2022 fleet requirements for all business segments but a significant increase in production lead times dictates that such requirements be addressed at this time. Total Energy intends to finance its 2021 capital expenditure budget with cash on hand, proceeds from the disposal of older and underutilized equipment and, in respect of the light duty vehicles, $5.1 million of capital leases.

Director Appointment

Total Energy is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica Kirstine to the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Kirstine currently serves as Vice-President of System Operations and Engineering, Liquid Pipelines for TC Energy. Based in Calgary, Ms. Kirstine is responsible for Liquid Pipelines Operation Control Centre, Pipe and Facility Integrity and overall engineering support of TC Energy’s liquid pipelines operating assets across North America. Prior to joining TC Energy in 2019, Ms. Kirstine spent 17 years in the Canadian upstream oil and gas industry in operations, engineering and exploration roles, serving in both technical and management capacities.

Ms. Kirstine has her Professional Engineering designation from the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and earned her Chemical Engineering degree from the University of Saskatchewan in 2002.

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on August 12, 2021 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (800) 319-4610 or (416) 915-3239. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until September 12, 2021 by dialing (855) 669-9658 (passcode 7340).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 is enclosed to this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and the Company’s 2020 Annual report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

      June 30   December 31
        2021       2020  
      (unaudited)   (audited)
Assets          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents     $ 29,231     $ 22,996  
Accounts receivable       72,763       73,373  
Inventory       92,786       95,586  
Prepaid expenses and deposits       4,835       6,876  
Income taxes receivable       1,226       1,287  
Current portion of lease asset       462       566  
        201,303       200,684  
           
Property, plant and equipment       597,799       636,996  
Income taxes receivable       7,070       7,070  
Deferred income tax asset       792       57  
Lease asset       598       719  
Goodwill       4,053       4,053  
      $ 811,615     $ 849,579  
           
Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     $ 56,297     $ 46,410  
Deferred revenue       11,057       6,365  
Current portion of lease liabilities       4,172       6,417  
Current portion of long-term debt       2,576       2,552  
        74,102       61,744  
           
Long-term debt       201,218       230,517  
           
Lease liabilities       8,914       8,420  
           
Deferred tax liability       35,122       37,911  
           
Shareholders’ equity:          
Share capital       280,829       284,077  
Contributed surplus       5,356       4,966  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss       (29,858 )     (18,736 )
Non-controlling interest       573       629  
Retained earnings       235,359       240,051  
        492,259       510,987  
           
      $ 811,615     $ 849,579  

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

    Three months ended
June 30		 Six months ended
June 30
      2021     2020     2021     2020  
           
Revenue   $ 84,876   $ 70,770   $ 178,066   $ 205,038  
           
Cost of services     63,092     52,483     134,180     153,166  
Selling, general and administration     6,069     5,756     12,608     16,341  
Other (income) expense     (1,114 )   536     (2,180 )   (7,392 )
Share-based compensation     189     264     390     669  
Depreciation     20,729     48,892     42,576     68,886  
Operating loss     (4,089 )   (37,161 )   (9,508 )   (26,632 )
           
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment     3,076     1,155     3,365     1,535  
Finance costs, net     (1,772 )   (2,518 )   (3,579 )   (5,957 )
Net loss before income taxes     (2,785 )   (38,524 )   (9,722 )   (31,054 )
           
Current income tax expense (recovery)     16     957     (455 )   2,293  
Deferred income tax recovery     (665 )   (10,636 )   (3,524 )   (9,226 )
Total income tax recovery     (649 )   (9,679 )   (3,979 )   (6,933 )
           
Net loss   $ (2,136 ) $ (28,845 ) $ (5,743 ) $ (24,121 )
           
Net loss attributable to:          
Shareholders of the Company   $ (2,108 ) $ (28,765 ) $ (5,687 ) $ (24,093 )
Non-controlling interest     (28 )   (80 )   (56 )   (28 )
           
Loss per share          
Basic and diluted   $ (0.05 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.53 )

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(unaudited)

    Three months ended
June 30		 Six months ended
June 30
      2021     2020     2021     2020  
Net loss for the period   $ (2,136 ) $ (28,845 ) $ (5,743 ) $ (24,121 )
           
Foreign currency translation     (5,820 )   (5 )   (11,122 )   4,842  
Deferred tax effect     -     (305 )   -     (1 )
Total other comprehensive (loss) income for the period     (5,820 )   (310 )   (11,122 )   4,841  
Total comprehensive loss   $ (7,956 ) $ (29,155 ) $ (16,865 ) $ (19,280 )
           
Total comprehensive loss attributable to:          
Shareholders of the Company   $ (7,928 ) $ (29,075 ) $ (16,809 ) $ (19,252 )
Non-controlling interest     (28 )   (80 )   (56 )   (28 )

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)

    Three months ended
June 30		 Six months ended
June 30
      2021     2020     2021     2020  
Cash provided by (used in):          
           
Operations:          
Net loss for the period   $ (2,136 ) $ (28,845 ) $ (5,743 ) $ (24,121 )
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:          
Depreciation     20,729     48,892     42,576     68,886  
Share-based compensation     189     264     390     669  
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   (3,076 )   (1,155 )   (3,365 )   (1,535 )
Finance costs     1,772     2,518     3,579     5,957  
Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currencies translation   (1,114 )   748     (2,180 )   (7,828 )
Current income tax expense (recovery)     16     957     (455 )   2,293  
Deferred income tax recovery     (665 )   (10,636 )   (3,524 )   (9,226 )
Income taxes recovered     747     1,050     516     609  
Cashflow     16,462     13,793     31,794     35,704  
Changes in non-cash working capital items:          
Accounts receivable     3,738     37,486     (159 )   43,099  
Inventory     972     6,727     2,129     (672 )
Prepaid expenses and deposits     1,068     2,825     2,041     6,327  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     7,123     (27,955 )   7,991     (38,192 )
Deferred revenue     2,259     3,286     4,692     6,239  
Cash provided by operating activities     31,622     36,162     48,488     52,505  
Investing:          
Purchase of property, plant and equipment     (8,079 )   (7,944 )   (13,153 )   (10,190 )
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment   8,005     1,638     8,445     3,343  
Changes in non-cash working capital items     79     (690 )   1,051     (1,998 )
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities     5     (6,996 )   (3,657 )   (8,845 )
Financing:          
Advances on long-term debt     -     9,796     -     29,796  
Repayment of long-term debt     (18,637 )   (42,647 )   (29,275 )   (58,342 )
Repayment of lease liabilities     (1,802 )   (2,205 )   (3,622 )   (4,264 )
Dividends to shareholders     -     -     -     (2,710 )
Repurchase of common shares     (1,924 )   -     (2,253 )   (427 )
Partnership distributions     -     (125 )   -     (125 )
Interest paid     (738 )   (2,834 )   (3,446 )   (6,364 )
           
Cash used in financing activities     (23,101 )   (38,015 )   (38,596 )   (42,436 )
Change in cash and cash equivalents     8,526     (8,849 )   6,235     1,224  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     20,705     29,946     22,996     19,873  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 29,231   $ 21,097   $ 29,231   $ 21,097  

Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate(1) Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing    
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue $ 25,740   $ 6,053   $ 33,657   $ 19,426   $ -   $ 84,876  
             
Cost of services   20,355     3,029     25,932     13,776     -     63,092  
Selling, general and administration   949     1,276     1,180     1,061     1,603     6,069  
Other income   -     -     -     -     (1,114 )   (1,114 )
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     189     189  
Depreciation (2)   9,461     5,042     2,265     3,749     212     20,729  
Operating income (loss)   (5,025 )   (3,294 )   4,280     840     (890 )   (4,089 )
             
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   272     1,576     1,137     78     13     3,076  
Finance costs   (8 )   (30 )   (74 )   (5 )   (1,655 )   (1,772 )
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes   (4,761 )   (1,748 )   5,343     913     (2,532 )   (2,785 )
             
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   313,553     186,423     212,647     95,469     3,523     811,615  
Total liabilities   55,394     8,253     38,462     4,887     212,360     319,356  
Capital expenditures   5,482     61     2,413     123     -     8,079  
Three months ended June 30, 2021 Canada United States Australia Other Total
           
Revenue $ 42,548 $ 22,894 $ 19,434 $ - $ 84,876
Non-current assets (3)   395,471   142,563   64,416   -   602,450

As at and for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate(1) Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing    
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue $ 14,170   $ 4,782   $ 30,212   $ 21,606   $ -   $ 70,770  
             
Cost of services   11,674     3,159     22,910     14,740     -     52,483  
Selling, general and administration   1,297     1,141     1,413     1,121     784     5,756  
Other expense   -     -     -     -     536     536  
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     264     264  
Depreciation (2)   36,689     5,882     2,378     3,760     183     48,892  
Operating income (loss)   (35,490 )   (5,400 )   3,511     1,985     (1,767 )   (37,161 )
             
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment   665     383     (3 )   (6 )   116     1,155  
Finance costs   (36 )   (19 )   (99 )   (9 )   (2,355 )   (2,518 )
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes   (34,861 )   (5,036 )   3,409     1,970     (4,006 )   (38,524 )
             
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   334,273     215,558     227,113     107,687     14,309     898,940  
Total liabilities   59,669     15,474     35,754     5,210     258,854     374,961  
Capital expenditures   1,158     319     6,023     436     8     7,944  
Three months ended June 30, 2020 Canada United States Australia Other Total
           
Revenue $ 24,765 $ 14,542 $ 31,412 $ 51 $ 70,770
Non-current assets (3)   448,723   170,282   66,630   -   685,635

As at and for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate(1) Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing    
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue $ 54,311   $ 13,788   $ 67,813   $ 42,154   $ -   $ 178,066  
             
Cost of services   41,270     7,701     55,156     30,053     -     134,180  
Selling, general and administration   2,345     2,528     2,624     2,329     2,782     12,608  
Other income   -     -     -     -     (2,180 )   (2,180 )
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     390     390  
Depreciation (2)   19,326     10,560     4,672     7,601     417     42,576  
Operating income (loss)   (8,630 )   (7,001 )   5,361     2,171     (1,409 )   (9,508 )
             
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   280     1,731     1,224     47     83     3,365  
Finance costs   (9 )   (46 )   (152 )   (11 )   (3,361 )   (3,579 )
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes   (8,359 )   (5,316 )   6,433     2,207     (4,687 )   (9,722 )
             
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   313,553     186,423     212,647     95,469     3,523     811,615  
Total liabilities   55,394     8,253     38,462     4,887     212,360     319,356  
Capital expenditures   9,739     280     2,581     553     -     13,153  
Six months ended June 30, 2021 Canada United States Australia Other Total
           
Revenue $ 102,293 $ 41,203 $ 34,568 $ 2 $ 178,066
Non-current assets (3)   395,471   142,563   64,416   -   602,450

As at and for the six months ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate(1) Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing    
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue $ 57,195   $ 21,615   $ 70,956   $ 55,272   $ -   $ 205,038  
             
Cost of services   44,131     13,776     56,321     38,938     -     153,166  
Selling, general and administration   3,738     3,644     3,629     2,848     2,482     16,341  
Other income   -     -     -     -     (7,392 )   (7,392 )
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     669     669  
Depreciation(2)   44,525     12,033     4,671     7,290     367     68,886  
Operating income (loss)   (35,199 )   (7,838 )   6,335     6,196     3,874     (26,632 )
             
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   756     536     110     4     129     1,535  
Finance costs   (78 )   (42 )   (197 )   (18 )   (5,622 )   (5,957 )
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes   (34,521 )   (7,344 )   6,248     6,182     (1,619 )   (31,054 )
             
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   334,273     215,558     227,113     107,687     14,309     898,940  
Total liabilities   59,669     15,474     35,754     5,210     258,854     374,961  
Capital expenditures   2,019     842     6,079     1,238     12     10,190  
Six months ended June 30, 2020 Canada United States Australia Other Total
           
Revenue $ 96,205 $ 47,161 $ 61,619 $ 53 $ 205,038
Non-current assets (3)   448,723   170,282   66,630   -   685,635

(1)  Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
(2)  Effective April 1, 2020 the Company changed certain estimates relating to the useful life and residual value of equipment in the Contract Drilling Services segment. See note 10 to the 2020 Financial Statements for further details.
(3)  Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1)  EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income, EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.

(2)  Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities.

(3)  Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets.

(4)  Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 5 to the Company’s condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements which may contain words such as “could”, “should”, “expect”, “believe”, “will” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of Total Energy as at the effective date of such statements and, in some cases, information supplied by third parties. Although Total Energy believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and that information received from third parties is reliable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning industry activity levels, including expectations regarding Total Energy’s future activity levels, market share and compression and process production activity. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors including fluctuations in the market for oil and natural gas and related products and services, political and economic conditions, central bank interest rate policy, the demand for products and services provided by Total Energy, Total Energy’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and other factors. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Total Energy to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to Total Energy’s most recently filed Annual Information Form and other public disclosures (available at www.sedar.com) for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Search Minerals Enters Letter of Intent to Purchase 2
Search Minerals Enters Letter of Intent to Purchase 2.5% NSR on Properties Held in Their Critical Rare Earth District in SE Labrador
Parkland Corporation Announces August 2021 Dividend
Parkland Corporation Announces August 2021 Dividend