TouchUp! A contactless smart screening station to welcome employees and visitors in a safe way

MONTREAL, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thingsfactory is introducing TouchUp! today, a contactless smart screening station. Based on the brand new Leap Motion™ technology, TouchUp! offers an additional prevention solution for the implementation of a responsible health and safety procedure for businesses and busy public places. Using a contactless touch screen, it will now be possible to efficiently and quickly complete health questionnaires required by some environments, without handling any shared equipment.

Using your fingertips in virtual mode

Developed in response to the COVID-19 crisis, TouchUp! features a 27-inch contactless smart screen. The screen can be used to display information and fill out a health questionnaire for locations where health measures require the completion of such a document.

This screen was developed in Agile™ mode by the Thingsfactory design team and enables users to interact with the screen with their fingers in virtual mode. This new visual gesture sensing technology replaces not only paper forms, but also touch screens, keyboard and mice for greater protection against infection.

Versatile and easy to use

The TouchUp! station is equipped with a computer running on MS-Windows 10 with a powerful artificial intelligence processor for motion detection. It can be installed in less than 5 minutes and can be connected to a computer network or used on a cellular LTE network.

The software developed by Thingsfactory allows visitors and employees to identify themselves and answer the health questionnaire, or any other form at a pace of one employee/visitor every 30 seconds.

For an additional health check, TouchUp! can be paired with the HeatUp! smart fever detector. This state-of-the-art fever detector uses telethermography and takes the temperature at the hottest point of the face, with an accuracy of one tenth of a degree.

A solution to limit contact

This new visual gesture sensing technology is based on an innovative virtual reality technology. It reduces interactions and contacts with objects significantly and appears as a prevention solution for the future to reduce the risks of contamination and the spread of viruses in companies and public places.

Thingsfactory is currently in discussion with the US Department of Homeland Security for the implementation of a contactless smart screening station pilot project in airports.

Innovation in Thingsfactory’s DNA

The launch of Touchup! confirms Thingsfactory’s momentum with 2021 shaping up to be a promising year for the firm. Within the span of one quarter, the Montreal-based start-up has commercialized two new products, BuildUp! and HeatUp! livestock, for which it has just signed a pilot project agreement with the Centre de développement du porc du Québec (CDPQ).

Quote

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Thingsfactory has been using its expertise in artificial intelligence and intelligence of things and devices to develop solutions to reduce contamination and the spread of viruses. TouchUp!, a contactless smart screening station, is one of these innovations. We are very proud to see that the work of our team can make a real difference in providing safe and healthier public places and workplaces. ”

– Pierre Gauvin, founder and executive director of Thingsfactory

About Thingsfactory

Founded in 2017, Thingsfactory is a Montreal-based company that specializes in developing products using the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) for real-time monitoring purposes. Thingsfactory is constantly innovating to design and market products that help prevent material, financial and human losses.

thingsfactory.com

For more information or interview

Mélissa Bradette

TACT

Cellphone: 418-540-0324

mbradette@tactconseil.ca

Source : Thingsfactory

CBJ Newsmakers