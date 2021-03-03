Tower One Secures MLA With “WOM”- Novator Partners LLP

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TOWER ONE WIRELESS CORP. (CSE: TO) (OTCQB: TOWTF) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) (“Tower One” or the “Company”) provides update on new customer in Colombia.

“We are very happy to announce we are now part of a handful of tower companies selected by WOM a new carrier in Colombia. WOM currently has great ambitions for the Colombian market and is estimating over 8,000 sites will be required in short order. Currently we are finalizing the first stage of this relationship allowing access to our existing tower base and helping us increase the tenant ratios. As a second stage we will assist in the build out of additional sites across Colombia.” Alejandro Ochoa – CEO Tower One WirelessAbout WOM (Novator Partners LLP)

The UK-based investment fund Novator, owner of Chilean operator WOM, has announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in Colombian mobile operator Avantel. Novator acquired Nextel Chile in 2015 from US parent company when it had only 200k subscribers and rebranded into WOM, building a dynamic organisation and instilling a challenger, customer centric-culture which has enabled the business to grow to serve over 6 million subscribers. WOM is Chile’s 4th mobile market entrant with over 20% market share. https://novator.co.uk/About Tower One

Tower One’s principal business is to build, own and operate multi-tenant wireless telecommunications infrastructure (“towers”) in Latin America. Tower One leases space on its towers to mobile network operators. The Company is focused on the build to suit tower industry whereby a long-term lease is secured with a tenant prior to building a tower. The Company operates in the three largest Spanish speaking countries in Latin America (Colombia, Mexico and Argentina) with a combined population of approximately 220 million people.The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS





