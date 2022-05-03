Tower One Wireless to present at The Investor Summit Group’s Q2 In-Person Conference

MIAMI, FL, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tower One Wireless, (OTC: TOWTF) today announced that Alejandro Ochoa, CEO will be attending The Q2 Investor Summit Group -In-Person. Tower One Wireless Corp is a public company founded in 2015 with the mission to build, own, develop, and operate high quality build-to-suit multi-tenant communications infrastructure across South American markets in Colombia, Mexico, and Ecuador facilitating mobile communication coverage for nearly 198 million people across Latin America.

The company is focused on the Build-to-Suit (BTS) strategy for Mobile Network Operators (MNO) whereby a long-term non-negotiable lease is secured with a tenant prior to building a tower. Our primary focus is building towers for municipalities with limited or no cellular coverage using an elite cellular team that has built a combined total of over 2,000 towers. Tower One Wireless Corp also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning, and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

Event: The Q2 Investor Summit Group

Date: May 3-4, 2022

Location: The Westin New York Grand Central

212 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017

Presentation: May 3, 9:30 AM EST

View webcast presentation: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tju_I4GDSE2tqG0YOeI-rQ

The Investor Summit Group (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit Group will take place in-person, featuring 65+ companies and over 300 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt.

Contact: [email protected]

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

