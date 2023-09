TOWER ONE WIRELESS UPDATE ON FILINGS AND LISTING

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TOWER ONE WIRELESS CORP. (CSE: TO) (OTCQB: TOWTF) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) (“Tower One” or the “Company”) Tower One Wireless aims to finalize its filings by the end of September. The delay is attributed to the company’s ongoing expansion into additional countries, which has introduced complexities to its audits. While we anticipate this delay to be a unique occurrence, we are pleased to announce that this year is expected to set a record, and securities should be available for trading in the near future. Furthermore, we have recently augmented our portfolio with additional towers, bringing the total to over 440 towers. These towers generate a non-cancellable rental income of at least $5.4 million on an annualized basis. is pleased to provide a construction update for the month of August 2023.

TOWER ONE CONSTRUCTION UPDATE FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST 2023

During the month of August, the Company completed fifteen (15) new towers: eleven (11) towers in Colombia and four (4) towers in Ecuador, with a total of sixty (60) towers under construction in these specific countries, as well. These towers are built to suit specific clients and will provide a total, non-cancellable rent revenue for 10 years of approximately $ 1,694,902 (*This figure excludes colocation revenue upside and inflation escalator terms).

Tower Porfolio Total Towers Built Month 15 Total Towers Built YTD 93 Total Towers in Portfolio 441 Colocations (Total) 42 Total Tower Tenants 483

Tower One continues to support the efforts to deploy efficient telecommunications networks which lead to more connected and serviced communities across Latin America. Deploying new infrastructure to provide mobile internet coverage has a direct effect in reducing the digital gap of users and communities ensuring inclusion and improving economic development.

A copy of the construction report for the month of August 2023 can be found in the Company’s web site or following this Link.

About Tower One

Tower One’s principal business is to build, own and operate multi-tenant wireless telecommunications infrastructure (“towers”) in Latin America. Tower One leases space on its towers to mobile network operators. The Company is focused on the building to suit the tower industry whereby a long-term lease is secured with a tenant prior to building a tower. The Company owns and operates 441 towers in some of the largest Spanish speaking countries in Latin America (Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico) with a combined population of approximately 190 million people.

