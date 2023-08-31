Town of Wasaga Beach Granted an Injunction by Ontario Superior Court of Justice to Address Planned Illegal Car Rally

Wasaga Beach, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On August 29, 2023, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted the Town’s request for injunctions that address the illegal H2Oi car rally that is planning to come to Wasaga Beach September 1 – 4, 2023.

Promoting or attending this type of event is not only a violation of By-Law 2023-74, but breach of a court order. No permits have been issued to allow car rallies or meets this weekend and these types of gatherings are illegal.

The Order provides that:

By-law No. 2023-74 being By-Law to Prohibit Vehicular Nuisance Events cannot be breached;

People cannot attend or participate in the H2Oi car-rally, or any car-rally this weekend;

The OPP have authorization to arrest and remove any person with knowledge of the order and who is contravening or has contravened any part of the order.

Regional Senior Justice Edwards noted in his decision that,

The car rally can not in any way be compared to a lawful protest nor in my view could a car rally be equated with any of the Charter protected rights of freedom of conscience, peaceful assembly, or freedom of expression… I can see no basis upon which the persons unknown who have published their intentions on social media have the right to violate the Town by law and trample on the rights of others.

The granting of the injunctions supports the Town’s position that contraventions of municipal by-laws negatively impact the health, safety, and well-being of residents and visitors. The injunctions will add to the tools available to the Town and the OPP to address this illegal event.

Follow these links for more information:

Court Order

Reasons for Decision

By-law 2023-74, as amended

Motion Record



