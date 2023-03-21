Traction Uranium and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary, Trade Commission, Department of Energy, Board of Investments and Nuclear Research Institute conduct preliminary discussions on Uranium Exploration and Uranium Potential in the Philippines

CALGARY, Alberta, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the “Company” or “Traction”), a mineral exploration company focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its three uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region, is pleased to announce that preliminary discussions on uranium exploration and uranium potential in the Philippines were held between the Company and representatives of Government of the Philippines.

Participants from the Government of the Philippines included the Philippine Consul General to Calgary Zaldy B. Patron, Trade Commissioner May Nina Celynne Layug, and Director of the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute Dr. Carlo Arcilla, along with many representatives from the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry, Philippine Board of Investments, and Philippine Nuclear Research Institute. (see Figure 1).

Figure 1. Virtual Meeting Attendees

Lester Esteban, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “meeting with such an esteemed group of Philippine Government officials in trade, investments, energy and nuclear research to discuss historical uranium exploration and discovery potential in the Philippines was a wonderful opportunity to lay the foundation for exploring possible future collaborative projects and opportunities in uranium exploration in order to assist and support the Philippine Government’s renewed interest in nuclear energy to reduce carbon emissions and provide energy security to its citizens.”

Stated Philippine Consul General to Calgary Zaldy B. Patron, “We welcome Traction Uranium Corp.’s interest in the Philippines as our country explores opportunities to partner with Canadian companies that can help enhance the capacity of our energy sector.”

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium Corp. is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its three uranium projects in the world renowned Athabasca Region. The Company invites you to find out more about its exploration-stage activities across Canada’s Western region at www.tractionuranium.com .

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Lester Esteban

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 561 2687

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding collaborative projects and exploration opportunities in the Philippines and uranium potential in the Philippines. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and ‎‎uncertainties include, but are not limited, the risk that the Company will not proceed with collaborative projects and exploration opportunities in the Philippines as contemplated, or at all, and those risk identified and reported in the Company’s public filings ‎‎under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify ‎‎important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those ‎‎described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or ‎‎results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information ‎‎will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those ‎‎anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any ‎‎forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless ‎‎required by law.‎

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or

disapproved the contents of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fbe1f43-700f-4488-acca-f857aa2e66f0



CBJ Newsmakers