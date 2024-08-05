Traction Uranium Corp. Appoints Paul Sparkes as Director

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the “Company” or “Traction”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Sparkes as Director of the Company.

Mr. Sparkes is an accomplished business leader and entrepreneur with over twenty-five years of experience in media, finance, capital markets and Canada’s political arena. Mr. Sparkes spent a decade as a leader in the broadcast and media industry as CTV Globemedia’s Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs. He also held senior positions in public service, including with the Government of Canada as Director of Operations to Prime Minister, Jean Chretien, and as a senior aide to two Premiers of Newfoundland and Labrador. Mr. Sparkes was a Co-Founder and executive vice chairman at Difference Capital Financial and serves on a number of private and public boards. He is currently President of Otterbury Holdings Inc., and Chief Executive Officer of Integral Metals Corp, AlphaGen Intelligence Corp., and Vortex Energy Corp.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Sparkes to the board of directors of Traction at such a pivotal time in the Company’s growth. With his strong business leadership capabilities and vast knowledge of the public markets, Paul will make an excellent addition to the Traction team. I look forward to working with him to build a strong corporate profile for Traction moving forward,” stated Paul Gorman, Interim CEO and Director of Traction Uranium Corp.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its uranium project in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada’s Western region at https://tractionuranium.com/ .

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Paul Gorman

Chief Executive Officer (604) 425-2271

[email protected]

