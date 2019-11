CBJ — The country’s trade deficit declined in the month of September compared with August’s results, which is a good sign for the economy.

September’s national trade deficit came in at $978 million, compared with a deficit of $1.2 billion in August.

According to figures released by the government agency imports fell 1.7% to $50.8 billion.

Exports were down 1.3% to $49.8 billion.

